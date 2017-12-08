Trending stories: LeBron buys home in L.A., Kawhi Leonard, Ekpe Udoh and more

LaVar: Sons LiAngelo, LaMelo sign with agent – via espn.com December 07 12:36 PM LiAngelo and LaMelo Ball have signed with agent Harrison Gaines, their father, LaVar Ball, told ESPN. LaVar Ball wants both sons to play on the same team overseas. Shares

Cal women shine in celebrating Lindsay Gottlieb’s 200th win – via sfgate.com December 08 12:17 AM Cal women’s head coach Lindsay Gottlieb was probably going to have a pretty special night, anyway.

But her team made sure she’d never forget Thursday.

The No. 25 Bears basically taped a how-to video on offense while beating San Diego 89-64 at Haas Pavilion as Gottlieb celebrated her 200th career victory.

Cal (6-2) has responded to its lone home loss of the season by winning three straight by an average of 27

Five ways the Trail Blazers can break out of their slump – via nbcsports.com December 07 07:29 PM From CJ McCollum's shooting to Damian Lillard setting a tone, the Blazers have at least five ways to improve their play heading into Saturday's game against Houston.

LeBron James bought new Los Angeles home, in same neighborhood – via cleveland.com December 07 02:38 PM CLEVELAND — LeBron James purchased a new home in the same Brentwood neighborhood of Los Angeles as his other property there, a source told cleveland.com. The new house purchase was first reported by TMZ. James, 32, has owned a $21…