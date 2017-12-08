Trending stories: LeBron buys home in L.A., Kawhi Leonard, Ekpe Udoh and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
Sources: Leonard’s season debut will not be vs. Celtics, but right after – via mysanantonio.com
December 07 02:50 PM
Injured Spurs star may debut Saturday night at Phoenix
The quiet, selfless magic of Ekpe Udoh, the Utah Jazz’s plus-minus genius – via cbssports.com
December 07 11:28 AM
Ekpe Udoh’s career has taken twists and turns, but he is back in the NBA and making the Jazz better
December 07 12:15 PM
Celtics president Danny Ainge said Thursday that Gordon Hayward is progressing well from his fractured left ankle suffered in Boston’s season opener.
Pistons, Cavs, Jay-Z and the Red Wings: 72 hours in the New Detroit – via theundefeated.com
December 07 03:56 PM
Digital images of perhaps the world’s most famous rapper flash across giant screens. The screens rise toward the ceiling of Little Caesars Arena, the most recen…
Process That: Ingram from Lonzo is a game winner in Philly – via espn.com
December 08 02:10 AM
The Lakers blew a 16-point lead in Philadelphia, but Brandon Ingram saved his team with a game-winning 3-pointer.
LaVar: Sons LiAngelo, LaMelo sign with agent – via espn.com
December 07 12:36 PM
LiAngelo and LaMelo Ball have signed with agent Harrison Gaines, their father, LaVar Ball, told ESPN. LaVar Ball wants both sons to play on the same team overseas.
Report: NBA putting minor-league team in Mexico City as soon as next season – via nba.nbcsports.com
December 07 07:00 PM
Will NBA franchise follow?
Report: Derrick Rose apologizes to Cavaliers – via nba.nbcsports.com
December 07 09:00 AM
Will they accept?
Cal women shine in celebrating Lindsay Gottlieb’s 200th win – via sfgate.com
December 08 12:17 AM
Cal women’s head coach Lindsay Gottlieb was probably going to have a pretty special night, anyway.
But her team made sure she’d never forget Thursday.
The No. 25 Bears basically taped a how-to video on offense while beating San Diego 89-64 at Haas Pavilion as Gottlieb celebrated her 200th career victory.
Cal (6-2) has responded to its lone home loss of the season by winning three straight by an average of 27 …
Joel Embiid visits Meek Mill in prison – via nba.nbcsports.com
December 07 08:00 PM
76ers star: ‘It was scary. I’m never going to jail’
Five ways the Trail Blazers can break out of their slump – via nbcsports.com
December 07 07:29 PM
From CJ McCollum’s shooting to Damian Lillard setting a tone, the Blazers have at least five ways to improve their play heading into Saturday’s game against Houston.
Seattle mayor inks KeyArena deal to lure NBA, NHL teams – via nba.nbcsports.com
December 07 03:00 PM
Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan has signed an agreement with a developer to renovate KeyArena so the venue could be ready for an NBA or NHL team.
LeBron James bought new Los Angeles home, in same neighborhood – via cleveland.com
December 07 02:38 PM
CLEVELAND — LeBron James purchased a new home in the same Brentwood neighborhood of Los Angeles as his other property there, a source told cleveland.com. The new house purchase was first reported by TMZ. James, 32, has owned a $21…
Reports: Jahlil Okafor, Nik Stauskas traded to Brooklyn for Trevor Booker – via nba.nbcsports.com
December 07 04:37 PM
It’s a good trade for both teams, and now Okafor will get the chance to prove he has a role in the NBA.
