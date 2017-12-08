USA Today Sports

Trending stories: LeBron buys home in L.A., Kawhi Leonard, Ekpe Udoh and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!

December 07 02:50 PM
Injured Spurs star may debut Saturday night at Phoenix

December 07 11:28 AM
Ekpe Udoh’s career has taken twists and turns, but he is back in the NBA and making the Jazz better

December 07 12:15 PM
Celtics president Danny Ainge said Thursday that Gordon Hayward is progressing well from his fractured left ankle suffered in Boston’s season opener.

December 07 03:56 PM
Digital images of perhaps the world’s most famous rapper flash across giant screens. The screens rise toward the ceiling of Little Caesars Arena, the most recen…

December 08 02:10 AM
The Lakers blew a 16-point lead in Philadelphia, but Brandon Ingram saved his team with a game-winning 3-pointer.

December 07 12:36 PM
LiAngelo and LaMelo Ball have signed with agent Harrison Gaines, their father, LaVar Ball, told ESPN. LaVar Ball wants both sons to play on the same team overseas.

December 07 07:00 PM
Will NBA franchise follow?

December 07 09:00 AM
Will they accept?

December 08 12:17 AM
Cal women’s head coach Lindsay Gottlieb was probably going to have a pretty special night, anyway.
But her team made sure she’d never forget Thursday.
The No. 25 Bears basically taped a how-to video on offense while beating San Diego 89-64 at Haas Pavilion as Gottlieb celebrated her 200th career victory.
Cal (6-2) has responded to its lone home loss of the season by winning three straight by an average of 27 …

Joel Embiid visits Meek Mill in prison – via nba.nbcsports.com

December 07 08:00 PM
76ers star: ‘It was scary. I’m never going to jail’

December 07 07:29 PM
From CJ McCollum’s shooting to Damian Lillard setting a tone, the Blazers have at least five ways to improve their play heading into Saturday’s game against Houston.

December 07 03:00 PM
Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan has signed an agreement with a developer to renovate KeyArena so the venue could be ready for an NBA or NHL team.

December 07 02:38 PM
CLEVELAND — LeBron James purchased a new home in the same Brentwood neighborhood of Los Angeles as his other property there, a source told cleveland.com. The new house purchase was first reported by TMZ. James, 32, has owned a $21…

December 07 04:37 PM
It’s a good trade for both teams, and now Okafor will get the chance to prove he has a role in the NBA.

