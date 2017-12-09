Shooting coach David Nurse on his career, NBA players he's trained, keys to a great shot and more

In this episode of The HoopsHype Podcast, Alex Kennedy talks to NBA shooting coach David Nurse, who has trained over 100 players and previously worked for the Brooklyn Nets. They discussed a wide range of topics including…

1:05: The two World Records that David holds: most three-pointers with one basketball in one minute (20) and in five minutes (81).

2:40: When David fell in love in basketball and realized that this could be his career.

4:45: What David learned from his uncle, Nick Nurse, who is an assistant coach for the Toronto Raptors.

5:20: Growing up in Iowa down the street from fellow sharpshooter Kyle Korver.

6:10: The keys to developing a great shot.

7:48: How long it takes for David to fix a player’s shot and see improvement.

12:45: Of all the players he’s trained, which players bought in the most and showed the most improvement as a shooter?

15:35: David breaks down which NBA players have the best form.

16:30: Whether Stephen Curry is the best shooter of all-time and how his rise has impacted the next generation of players.

19:30: The biggest differences between working for an NBA team (as David did with the Nets) versus training players individually.

22:00: David’s “athlete of the future protocol” that uses wearable technology along with nutritionists, sleep experts and more to ensure a player is maximizing their effectiveness.

26:00: David’s transition from playing professionally overseas to coaching NBA players.

28:00: David’s non-profit organization Basketball Life that teams up other foundations and puts on clinics around the world, including a camp scheduled in Antarctica for 2019.

30:00: David’s time writing for HoopsHype and how that came together.

31:30: The NBA’s best three-point shooting teams and the top shooting coaches around the league (in David’s opinion).