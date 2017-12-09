Trending stories: Warriors' go-to guy, Victor Oladipo and more

Randolph shows off his 3-point game as Kings down Pelicans, Cousins in overtime – via sacbee.com December 08 11:22 PM Zach Randolph made two of his career-high five 3-pointers in overtime as the Kings rallied from 10 down for a 116-109 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday. Shares

Heat enjoys playing tourist in Mexico City, but it still has a job to do – via miamiherald.com December 08 04:47 PM Miami Heat players and coaches toured the affluent neighborhood of Polanco in Mexico City on Thursday between film sessions, a team meeting and a team dinner. The Heat returned to practice Friday. Shares

The Tao of Luke: A coaching style built by championship mentors – via espn.co.uk December 08 02:35 PM A pinch of Bill Walton. A dash of Phil Jackson. A splash of Steve Kerr. Mix it all up, and you have the recipe for Luke Walton, NBA coach. But will the final product be enough to bring a title back to Los Angeles? Shares