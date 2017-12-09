Trending stories: Warriors' go-to guy, Victor Oladipo and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
Golden State Warriors’ Go-to Guy Doesn’t Play a Minute – via nytimes.com
December 08 02:03 PM
Laundry, luggage, logistics … there are 48 minutes in an N.B.A. game and about 20 work hours in Eric Housen’s day as he guides the team from one city to the next.
Lowe’s 10 things: Giannis, the Bucks and tough choices – via espn.com
December 08 09:58 AM
Zach Lowe highlights Houston’s other great guard, the Lance Stephenson show, a fearless rookie, plus more NBA standouts.
December 08 11:22 PM
Zach Randolph made two of his career-high five 3-pointers in overtime as the Kings rallied from 10 down for a 116-109 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday.
Late nights in the gym are helping this Heat guard get out of his shooting slump – via miamiherald.com
December 08 03:58 PM
Miami Heat guard Tyler Johnson is starting to shoot better. And Kelly Olynyk has a hope for when Hassan Whiteside returns.
Victor Oladipo, Pacers stop Cavaliers’ win streak at 13 with 106-102 win – via cleveland.com
December 08 09:35 PM
The Cavs’ winning streak is over at 13.
Lakers’ Brook Lopez hires car service to ensure cat’s safety during Skirball Fire – via ocregister.com
December 08 05:19 PM
Shortly after Lopez boarded the Lakers team plane Wednesday morning, he said, he heard from his agent that his neighborhood had been evacuated.
Heat enjoys playing tourist in Mexico City, but it still has a job to do – via miamiherald.com
December 08 04:47 PM
Miami Heat players and coaches toured the affluent neighborhood of Polanco in Mexico City on Thursday between film sessions, a team meeting and a team dinner. The Heat returned to practice Friday.
The Tao of Luke: A coaching style built by championship mentors – via espn.co.uk
December 08 02:35 PM
A pinch of Bill Walton. A dash of Phil Jackson. A splash of Steve Kerr. Mix it all up, and you have the recipe for Luke Walton, NBA coach. But will the final product be enough to bring a title back to Los Angeles?
Can the ‘Ball Brothers’ make it in Europe? Better try China – via eurohoops.net
December 08 07:48 AM
Cavs’ Rose could need left ankle surgery – via espn.com
December 08 12:36 PM
Cavs G Derrick Rose says he may need surgery for bone spur in his left ankle
Locked on Bucks, 12/8/17: What Up with Thon Mak… by Locked on Bucks – via cms.megaphone.fm
December 08 01:12 PM
Eric and Frank discuss Thon Maker’s sophomore season and then preview the Bucks’ upcoming games on Friday and Saturday.
All Of A Sudden, The Rockets Are Dominant On Defense, Too – via fivethirtyeight.com
December 07 02:29 PM
Back in October, when Draymond Green of the Warriors was asked to assess the Rockets’ offseason efforts to narrow the gap between Houston and Golden State, Gree…
Report: Spurs’ Kawhi Leonard could make season debut on Saturday against Suns – via cbssports.com
December 08 10:38 AM
Leonard has yet to play this season due to a quad injury
