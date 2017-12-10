Paul Shirley on his pro basketball career, transition to writing, new book 'Stories I Tell On Dates' and more

In this episode of The HoopsHype Podcast, Alex Kennedy talks to former NBA player Paul Shirley, who has published two books (Can I Keep My Jersey? and Stories I Tell on Dates). They discussed a wide range of topics including…

1:05: Paul’s experience walking on at Iowa State and becoming a three-year starter.

3:10: How Paul started blogging during his playing days and then turned that into a successful post-basketball career as a professional writer.

5:30: The most difficult thing about playing for 17 different teams during his career.

10:05: The toughest thing about playing overseas and adjusting off the court.

12:30: The best and worst countries that Paul played in.

14:35: With the mainstream media talking about LiAngelo Ball and LaMelo Ball being pulled out of UCLA and potentially signing overseas, Paul discusses how hard it is for young players who sign abroad.

17:25: The biggest difference between being in the NBA and playing overseas.

20:25: How Paul made the transition from writing columns for ESPN and HoopsHype to writing a 336-page book.

22:05: How his new book – Stories I Tell On Dates – differs from his first book.

26:20: His go-to date story to give a preview of what’s in the book.

30:45: The two new books that Paul’s currently working on.

32:40: His experience shooting a pilot television show based on his first book and whether he’d consider acting and adapting his work for movies or television going forward.

34:00: Paul’s time as a columnist for HoopsHype and how that came together.