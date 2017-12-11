Nets' Jahlil Okafor says his trade to Brooklyn was 'a dream come true'

Brooklyn Nets big man Jahlil Okafor was recently acquired alongside Nik Stauskas as well as a second-round pick from the Philadelphia 76ers.

“I felt like it was a dream come true.” – Okafor — Anthony Puccio (@APOOCH) December 11, 2017

During his introductory press conference, the 21-year-old had high praise for his new team. He said that playing for Brooklyn was “a dream come true” and looks forward to playing alongside new teammate D’Angelo Russell.

Okafor and Russell “grew up playing together” and were selected with back-to-back picks in the 2015 NBA Draft. He added that he is also friends with Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, who was from the same draft class well.

The big man said he had never seen a coach like Kenny Atkinson, who plays alongside the team during practice. Atkinson, 50, guarded him one-on-one during a workout.

As a rookie, Jahlil Okafor scored 1.34 points per possession while in transition offense. Brooklyn currently has the worst transition offense (0.97 points per possession) in the NBA: https://t.co/VM7CNP7vkl #WeGoHard pic.twitter.com/SZhFJSGfzF — Bryan Kalbrosky (@BryanKalbrosky) December 7, 2017

Okafor had a limited role in Philadelphia since the emergence of former teammate Joel Embiid. Expect him to provide immediate value for Brooklyn on offense, especially when running transition plays.

During his only season that he was fully active, he averaged 1.34 points per possession while in transition. This ranked Top 10 for those with as many opportunities.

While he does not yet know his role for the Nets, the fresh start will likely be a fantastic change of pace for the formerly disgruntled lottery pick.