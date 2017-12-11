Trending stories: Paul George, Christian Wood and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
Golden State Warriors’ Go-to Guy Doesn’t Play a Minute – via nytimes.com
December 08 02:03 PM
Laundry, luggage, logistics … there are 48 minutes in an N.B.A. game and about 20 work hours in Eric Housen’s day as he guides the team from one city to the next.
At Christmas event, Paul George says he expects to play Monday – via newsok.com
December 10 06:52 PM
DEC 10, 2017 – Paul George, who has missed the Thunder’s past two games with a right calf contusion, said he had “a good day of rehab” on Sunday and “should be back” in the lineup on Monday, when the Thunder hosts the Charlotte Hornets.
Warriors McCaw and Pachulia could play in Monday’s game vs Blazers – via mercurynews.com
December 10 04:40 PM
As the Warriors prepare for their first home game in nearly two weeks, forward Patrick McCaw could be available for Monday’s matchup against the Trailblazers.
G League scouting report: Christian Wood – 2 Ways & 10 Days – via 2ways10days.com
December 05 10:19 AM
Three years removed from UNLV and having just turned 22-years-old, Wood is an intriguing NBA prospect
OTL: The making of The University of Adidas at Louisville – via espn.com
December 10 11:23 AM
How former Louisville athletic director Tom Jurich leveraged big deals and big-time basketball to build the university into a sports powerhouse, only to watch it burn amid charges of excess, exploitation and corruption.
