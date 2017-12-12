Kristaps Porzingis is doing something that hasn't been done since Shaq

New York Knicks star big man Kristaps Porzingis is doing something that has not been done by someone his age since Shaquille O’Neal.

Kristaps Porzingis is averaging 25 points and 2 blocks per game this year. The last player to do that in one of their first three NBA seasons was Shaq https://t.co/6QPIDM4vTY pic.twitter.com/MPkyaa9ksS — Basketball Reference (@bball_ref) December 11, 2017

According to Basketball-Reference, Porzingis is the youngest player to average at least 25 points and two blocks per game since O’Neal in 1995.

The difference is that Porzingis also brings a threat as an outside shooter. Before this year, no other player (regardless of age) had ever accomplished the aforementioned feat while also averaging more than 0.6 three-pointers per game.

This season, 29-year-old Kevin Durant joins Porzingis with 25.6 points, 2.1 blocks and 2.4 three’s per game. Both rank Top 10 in points per game as well as blocks per game so far this season.

Porzingis is the only player to have multiple appearances with four three-pointers and three blocks in the same game.