Pelicans' Rajon Rondo has helped Jrue Holiday unlock value on offense

New Orleans Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday has played significantly better so far this season since Rajon Rondo has returned from his injury.

After tonight's 37-point performance, Jrue Holiday is averaging 22.4 points in the 13 games he's started alongside Rajon Rondo. He's also scored 30 or more in back-to-back games for only the second time in his career. — Will Guillory (@WillGuillory) December 12, 2017

Rondo keeps a low usage rate, yielding to Holiday and the big man duo for New Orleans, while often finding players for assists when he does have the ball. According to Basketball-Reference, the last player who had as many assists per game as Rondo with such low a usage rate was Jason Kidd in 2011.

His impact has been particularly notable for Holiday. The 27-year-old is currently averaging a career-high 18 points per game, higher than his previous best during his 2012-13 campaign.

When the two players are in the backcourt for New Orleans, the Pelicans have scored 113.8 points per 100 possessions. Among two-man lineups that have played at least as many minutes as they have logged together since Rondo returned, the offensive rating for New Orleans when they are both on the court ranks Top 5 in the NBA.

This season, Holiday has averaged 21.6 points per 36 minutes when he plays with Rondo. But when Rondo is not on the court, Holiday averages just 15.8 points per 36 minutes.

Another 30-point game from Jrue Holiday, another 10-assist game from Rajon Rondo. Maybe that unorthodox backcourt isn't as crazy as it seems. #DoItBig — Price of Victory (@price_victory) December 12, 2017

In the last six games, Holiday is shooting 28-of-55 (63.6 percent) on passes from Rondo. During this same stretch, he is 38-of-66 (57.5 percent) when he has received passes from all other players.

According to NBA.com, Holiday is shooting 17-of-45 (37.8 percent) on above the break three-pointers when Rondo is on the court this season. But without Rondo, he is shooting 16-of-61 (26.2 percent) on attempts from this range.

Holiday is shooting 100-of-146 (68.5 percent) in the restricted area of the paint, which ranks No. 3 overall among guards with as many attempts. The only guards who have been more accurate aren’t prototypical players at the position: LeBron James and Ben Simmons.

Since the return of Rondo, Holiday has also improved his midrange game. He is shooting 19-of-36 (52.8 percent) from this zone, which ranks No. 4 overall among those with as many attempts since Rondo became active this season.

It might be unusual for Holiday to start at shooting when he stands at just 6-foot-4. But playing alongside Rondo has done wonders for offense so far this season.