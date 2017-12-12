Trending stories: Kawhi Leonard, Tristan Thompson and more

USA Today Sports

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!

December 12 01:08 AM
Warriors guard Nick Young left in the third quarter of the Warriors-Rockets game Tuesday night in what was announced as a concussion.

December 12 12:45 AM
DEC 11, 2017 – Russell Westbrook saw an opening, even if it wasn’t there.
He snagged a defensive rebound, the Thunder trailing by two in the third quarter, and sped to the rim, cradling the ball at his side before unleashing a one-handed dunk followed by a stare into the crowd. Tie game.
Three minutes and 15 seconds later, the Thunder was down by 20 points.
Two nights prior, the Thunder rallied from a 20-point deficit in Memphis, but that was by maintaining its defensive integrity …

December 11 09:57 PM
Warriors’ coach Steve Kerr said that he’s pleased with Stephen Curry’s progress before the team hosted the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday. “I think he’s coming along…

December 11 04:15 PM
Paul George’s much-anticipated return to Indiana is part of an ever-growing push by the league to market revenge clashes.

December 11 01:22 PM
San Antonio’s superstar will soon return, but it’s the team’s unique “system” that has allowed it to flourish in his absence.

December 11 01:52 PM
Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue said Tristan Thompson may return Tuesday against the Atlanta Hawks, but will not be in the starting lineup.

December 11 05:45 PM
LaMelo, 16, and LiAngelo Ball, 19, agreed to deals with Vytautas that will allow the two prospects to start their careers in a competitive pro league with a history of producing NBA players.

December 11 12:08 PM
The team had gotten off to a 4-8 start that year, and one night I had been talking to Bill Davidson, the owner, trying to get some things off my chest, things that had been bothering me since I was

December 11 09:09 AM
Alabama’s Collin Sexton and Oklahoma’s Trae Young are budding stars at the collegiate level with exciting, yet drastically different, skill sets and styles of play. How do their games project to the NBA?

December 11 11:30 AM
Minnesota head coach Tom Thibodeau is renowned as a defensive mastermind. But the stats show his team struggles to defend, especially late in games.

