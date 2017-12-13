Knicks may be in for a lot of losses during upcoming road stretch

Even though the New York Knicks currently have a winning record this season, some of that may be due to the timing of their schedule so far.

If only the Knicks could play all 82 at home (13-5 H, 1-8 R). — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) December 13, 2017

New York would be tied for the No. 6 seed in the Eastern Conference if the NBA season ended today. When playing at Madison Square Garden, the Knicks have a 72.2 winning percentage.

But on the road, they have won just 11.1 percent of their games so far this season. That includes an ugly recent loss to the lowly Chicago Bulls.

They have outscored opponents by 6.0 points per 100 possessions while representing their home court, which is good for the third-best in the Eastern Conference. When they have traveled, they have been outscored by 12.4 points per 100 possessions — which is the third-worst in the NBA.

Kristaps Porzingis, who averages 27.0 points per game at home, is scoring 23.2 points per game on the road. He is also shooting 48.7 percent from the field at home. When he is traveling, Porzingis is far less accurate with a 40.2 shooting percentage.

If the Knicks don't figure out their road issues they're heading towards 30 wins again. — John Schmeelk (@Schmeelk) December 10, 2017

When playing at Madison Square Garden, they average 15.2 turnovers per game. But when they leave New York, that increases to the second-worst mark in the NBA at 17.2 turnovers per game.

It’s worth mentioning, however, that they have played at home twice as often so far this season.

Before the All-Star break in February, however, they will play an astonishing 18 of 25 games on the road. Tim Bontemps, who covers the NBA for the Washington Post, believes the team can expect a “heavy regression” during this stretch.

Don’t be surprised if the Knicks start to lose quite a bit during their road games next month.