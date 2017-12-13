Trending stories: Joel Embiid, Lonzo Ball, Victor Oladipo and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
How Joel Embiid is trolling the NBA – via espn.com
December 12 09:17 AM
Joel Embiid has turned the Sixers’ famed process into performance art, and everyone is feeling merry and bright — for now.
Walton wanted to see Phil succeed – via newsday.com
December 12 08:13 PM
The Lakers’ coach wanted to see the triangle offense work in New York.
LeBron praises Lonzo, sees first-year parallels – via espn.com
December 13 12:48 AM
LeBron James says he sees parallels between his rookie experience and that of Lakers point guard Lonzo Ball.
Sources: Lakers asked LaVar to tone it down – via espn.com
December 12 10:21 PM
LaVar Ball confirmed that he met with the Lakers’ front office recently to discuss his criticisms of head coach Luke Walton, saying of the meeting, “It’s about coming together and to get a solution to this problem.”
Of all the questions about Lonzo Ball, inconsistent play shouldn’t be one of them – via sports.yahoo.com
December 13 01:06 AM
The Lakers point guard is in a difficult situation, but having up-and-down games is just part of being a rookie.
For Sixers’ Richaun Holmes, ‘it’s just about the opportunity’ – via philly.com
December 12 08:37 PM
Holmes had scored at least 12 points in each of the three games heading into Tuesday’s matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Thunder Buddies podcast: Hornets hammer defenseless OKC – via newsok.com
December 12 03:18 PM
DEC 12, 2017 – Thunder beat writers Erik Horne and Brett Dawson break down what went wrong in a miserable third quarter as the Hornets stunned the Thunder.
Welcome to the Neverending Basketball Association – via sbnation.com
December 12 10:12 AM
While the NFL flounders, the NBA quietly, persistently infiltrated our lives to become year-long entertainment.
LeBron James’ historic shooting season is about more than a new arm angle – via cbssports.com
December 12 10:51 AM
James, who adjusted his shooting mechanics, is on par with Steph Curry’s all-time great 2015-16 season
5 lessons from Victor Oladipo’s emergence – via sbnation.com
December 12 08:39 AM
The rise of the Indiana Pacers’ breakout star reveals lessons about NBA success — and patience.
December 12 08:38 AM
Is star Slovenian guard Luka Doncic still the favorite for the No. 1 pick? Which colleges players are on the rise after one month of play? We break down the big movers in our new top 100 rankings.
