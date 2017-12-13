Trending stories: Joel Embiid, Lonzo Ball, Victor Oladipo and more

LeBron praises Lonzo, sees first-year parallels – via espn.com December 13 12:48 AM LeBron James says he sees parallels between his rookie experience and that of Lakers point guard Lonzo Ball. Shares

Sources: Lakers asked LaVar to tone it down – via espn.com December 12 10:21 PM LaVar Ball confirmed that he met with the Lakers’ front office recently to discuss his criticisms of head coach Luke Walton, saying of the meeting, “It’s about coming together and to get a solution to this problem.” Shares

Thunder Buddies podcast: Hornets hammer defenseless OKC – via newsok.com December 12 03:18 PM DEC 12, 2017 – Thunder beat writers Erik Horne and Brett Dawson break down what went wrong in a miserable third quarter as the Hornets stunned the Thunder. Shares

Welcome to the Neverending Basketball Association – via sbnation.com December 12 10:12 AM While the NFL flounders, the NBA quietly, persistently infiltrated our lives to become year-long entertainment. Shares

5 lessons from Victor Oladipo’s emergence – via sbnation.com December 12 08:39 AM The rise of the Indiana Pacers’ breakout star reveals lessons about NBA success — and patience. Shares