All these players can now be traded: Who's likeliest to go?

Just months after signing their most recent contracts, it may be moving time again for a few men.

That’s because, according to Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) regulations, players signed without the use of Bird Rights and prior to September 15th aren’t eligible to be traded… until December 15th.

Thus, we may see some organizations show buyer’s remorse by shipping away their most-recent signees a mere eight weeks after convincing them to join their respective clubs.

Though it’s unlikely we’ll see too many people get moved so soon, it’s a very real possibility for a select few.

Main trade block candidates

Luke Babbitt, Atlanta Hawks

Vince Carter, Sacramento Kings

Tyreke Evans, Memphis Grizzlies

Danilo Gallinari, Los Angeles Clippers

George Hill, Sacramento Kings

Shabazz Muhammad, Minnesota Timberwolves

Ersan Ilyasova, Atlanta Hawks

James Johnson, Miami Heat

Nerlens Noel, Dallas Mavericks

Kelly Olynyk, Miami Heat

Zach Randolph, Sacramento Kings

Mostly veterans on rebuilding or disappointing teams, these men are likeliest to move once CBA rules allow for it.

If we had to choose one player as the likeliest to move, it would probably be a certain Sacramento Kings point guard who has already publicly voiced displeasure with his situation:

😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡 — INDIANA GEORGE HILL (@George_Hill3) December 3, 2017

George Hill sent that tweet out after being benched late in a 109-104 Kings loss against the Milwaukee Bucks. The former Indiana Pacer can still provide tremendous value, but he’s most comfortable playing off the ball, where he can spot up and knock down open threes. His fit with Sacramento simply doesn’t make much sense.

Apart from Hill, his teammate Zach Randolph is taking away minutes from more exciting young prospects (like Skal Labissiere for one), but could help a playoff team as a reserve big man.

Nerlens Noel has proven to be an awful fit with Dallas Mavericks head coach Rick Carlisle. Noel’s days in Dallas are probably numbered, whether they trade him or simply let him walk in free agency this summer. Truth be told, his recent wrist injury will likely make his exit happen in the latter fashion.

Nerlens Noel visited the media dining room at halftime to get a hot dog. pic.twitter.com/mKYrB63e1J — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) December 2, 2017

Luke Babbitt and Ersan Ilyasova have performed admirably for the tanking Atlanta Hawks, and could see some interest in the trade market, as floor-spacing bigs on team-friendly contracts are usually a hot commodity.

Tyreke Evans has arguably been the Memphis Grizzlies most productive player. If they decide to blow it up (which, judging by general manager Chris Wallace’s recent comments, doesn’t seem likely), teams will assuredly come knocking for Evans, especially considering he’s on a one-year, $3.3 million deal.

And finally, Kelly Olynyk, James Johnson and Danilo Gallinari are playing decently enough (though that last guy did just return from injury), and if their respective teams – the disappointing Miami Heat and Los Angeles Clippers – decide to tank, they would likely be among the first players to go.

Untouchables

Nick Collison, Oklahoma City Thunder

Kevin Durant, Golden State Warriors

Manu Ginobili, San Antonio Spurs

Udonis Haslem, Miami Heat

Shaun Livingston, Golden State Warriors

Paul Millsap, Denver Nuggets

Dirk Nowitzki, Dallas Mavericks

David West, Golden State Warriors

From this batch, Kevin Durant is considered untouchable for the most obvious reasons: He’s an MVP candidate on the best team in basketball, who took a pay cut so the Golden State Warriors could re-sign their main role players from last year. Durant isn’t going anywhere.

Two of those aforementioned role players – Shaun Livingston and David West – are also on this list because not only are they still extremely productive, they’re on very team-friendly deals. Plus, why would they be packaged in any sort of deal anyway? The Warriors have more than enough star power as is. Maintaining team chemistry is far more important to them than trying to be savvy on the trade market.

Apart from them, a few of the other guys on this list are untouchable for more sentimental reasons. Out of respect for their lifetime contributions to their organizations, Dirk Nowitzki, Nick Collison, Udonis Haslem and Manu Ginobili would never be added into potential deals for salary-matching purposes, or as “trade filler,” even despite their cheap contracts. (Nowitzki does have a no-trade clause in his contract, but the point still stands.)

And Paul Millsap – despite the frustrating wrist injury which will have him sidelined at least until the All-Star break – was playing fantastic basketball before going down. The Denver Nuggets would be insane to trade him under these circumstances.

Untradeable

Pau Gasol, San Antonio Spurs

Tim Hardaway Jr, New York Knicks

Gordon Hayward, Boston Celtics

JJ Redick, Los Angeles Clippers

Derrick Rose, Cleveland Cavaliers

Dion Waiters, Miami Heat

Massive salaries or concern regarding injuries are the primary reasons for everyone included in this batch.

Gordon Hayward is an All-Star talent and the Boston Celtics wouldn’t try to trade him regardless, but if they did make him available, what kind of interest would he garner, considering what happened last time we saw him on a basketball court?

Tim Hardaway Jr, on the other hand, is relatively healthy and has performed quite well under his new deal. But that doesn’t make his huge contract any more team-friendly.

Same with Dion Waiters (though Hardaway has clearly been the better shooting guard this season), except the Heat’s scorer is also dealing with a plethora of ailments that have somewhat hampered his productivity this season. Waiters wouldn’t receive much interest in the trade market, and the Heat would be foolish to fleece themselves just to get rid of him.

Derrick Rose’s issues are well-documented and we don’t need to rehash them all here.

JJ Redick has performed wonderfully with his new team, the Philadelphia 76ers, but his one-year salary of $23 million would make it quite difficult to move him.

And Pau Gasol – though still productive – will be owed, at minimum, $38.7 million over the next three seasons. Considering he’ll be 39 during the last year of his deal, no other team would be willing to take on that sort of commitment.

Unlikely to get traded

Tony Allen, New Orleans Pelicans

Aron Baynes, Boston Celtics

Bojan Bogdanovic, Indiana Pacers

Omri Casspi, Golden State Warriors

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Los Angeles Lakers

Darren Collison, Indiana Pacers

Jamal Crawford, Minnesota Timberwolves

Dewayne Dedmon, Atlanta Hawks

Langston Galloway, Detroit Pistons

Rudy Gay, San Antonio Spurs

Taj Gibson, Minnesota Timberwolves

Jeff Green, Cleveland Cavaliers

Justin Holiday, Chicago Bulls

Jarrett Jack, New York Knicks

Luc Mbah A Moute, Houston Rockets

CJ Miles, Toronto Raptors

Jonas Jerebko, Utah Jazz

Amir Johnson, Philadelphia 76ers

Ben McLemore, Memphis Grizzlies

Darius Miller, New Orleans Pelicans

Nenê, Houston Rockets

Zaza Pachulia, Golden State Warriors

Rajon Rondo, New Orleans Pelicans

Thabo Sefolosha, Utah Jazz

Jonathon Simmons, Orlando Magic

Jeff Teague, Minnesota Timberwolves

Milos Teodosic, Los Angeles Clippers

Daniel Theis, Boston Celtics

PJ Tucker, Houston Rockets

Ekpe Udoh, Utah Jazz

Alan Williams, Phoenix Suns

Nick Young, Golden State Warriors

The players on this list are too talented to be considered potential trade filler, but seeing them get moved wouldn’t be totally shocking either.

Bojan Bogdanovic is on a team-friendly deal (two years, $21 million, with the second year only guaranteed for $1.5 million) and he’s playing the best basketball of his career. Why would the Indiana Pacers move him, unless it was as part of a package for a star player?

Omri Casspi and Nick Young are valuable complementary pieces who function as extra firepower for the Warriors. Since, as we mentioned before, they don’t need to rock the boat by acquiring any more stars, it’s tough to see Golden State moving either player.

Over in the Lone Star State, Luc Mbah a Moute and PJ Tucker have been legitimately perfect fits with the Houston Rockets.

The only reason we didn’t list them with the other “Untouchables” is because Houston general manager Darly Morey will never hesitate to package players if he senses he can add another elite piece to his team. Still, though, Mbah a Moute and Tucker play tough defense and knock down open threes – they’re probably safe.

Ditto Daniel Theis and Aron Baynes, who should feel a sense of security with Boston thanks to what they provide (toughness on the glass and apt rim protection), but could still be traded away, as Danny Ainge wouldn’t shilly-shally from making a move if he thinks it will make his team better.

In the Bayou, Darius Miller has quietly been one of the league’s best spot-up shooters. That, plus his defensive abilities and ridiculously cheap contract (two years, $4.3 million with the second year non-guaranteed), should make his spot with the New Orleans Pelicans secure. But if another team wanted him as part of a package for a star talent (plausible), it wouldn’t be surprising to see him shipped away.

Same with Jonathon Simmons, who has really blossomed into a superb two-way guard, and the Orlando Magic.

Potential Trade Filler

Arron Afflalo, Orlando Magic

Ron Baker, New York Knicks

Michael Beasley, New York Knicks

Khem Birch, Orlando Magic

Tarik Black, Houston Rockets

Bobby Brown, Houston Rockets

Reggie Bullock, Detroit Pistons

Jose Calderon, Cleveland Cavaliers

Michael Carter-Williams, Charlotte Hornets

Mario Chalmers, Memphis Grizzlies

Ian Clark, New Orleans Pelicans

Tyler Ennis, Los Angeles Lakers

Raymond Felton, Oklahoma City Thunder

Maximilian Kleber, Dallas Mavericks

Shane Larkin, Boston Celtics

Joffrey Lauvergne, San Antonio Spurs

Shelvin Mack, Orlando Magic

Alfonzo McKinnie, Toronto Raptors

Jodie Meeks, Washington Wizards

Jordan Mickey, Miami Heat

Eric Moreland, Detroit Pistons

Royce O’Neale, Utah Jazz

Patrick Patterson, Oklahoma City Thunder

Willie Reed, Los Angeles Clippers

Mike Scott, Washington Wizards

Wayne Selden, Memphis Grizzlies

Ramon Sessions, New York Knicks

Marreese Speights, Orlando Magic

Julyan Stone, Charlotte Hornets

Anthony Tolliver, Detroit Pistons

Damien Wilkins, Indiana Pacers

Jeff Withey, Dallas Mavericks

Troy Williams, Houston Rockets

Tyler Zeller, Brooklyn Nets

No one’s inclusion on this list merits much explanation.

Some are veterans with playoff experience, others are young men with upside still trying to find their place in the league.

But for the most part, they’re just all right players on extremely cheap deals.

Rival teams won’t seek them out in trades, but they could still be included as filler to make the salary swaps work.

