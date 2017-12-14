Bobby Portis, Nikola Mirotic have highest teammate efficiency on Bulls

Chicago Bulls teammates Bobby Portis and Nikola Mirotic had an altercation that left one suspended and the other briefly hospitalized.

I have a new favorite NBA stat pic.twitter.com/zH7xxP9mlv — Mike Prada (@MikePradaSBN) December 14, 2017

Now that Portis has paid his disciplinary dues and Mirotic has returned from injury, they are both back in action for Chicago. They have played a total of 44 minutes together so far this season – and they have somehow ended up as the most productive two-man lineup for the Bulls.

With both on the court, the team has outscored opponents by 33.7 points per 100 possessions. The two players, despite their rocky past, have had a strong impact on each other.

Earlier this week, in fact, the formerly estranged teammates were the top two scorers for the Bulls.

Tonight's game marked the first time that Nikola Mirotic and Bobby Portis were the top 2 scorers in a game for the Bulls via @EliasSports pic.twitter.com/SUb9cl0Z7J — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) December 12, 2017

Portis has averaged 25.9 points per 36 minutes when Mirotic, who he recently punched in the face, is on the floor as well. But when he has played without Mirotic, his scoring has dwindled to 20.2 points per 36 minutes.

Despite previous reports that Mirotic had not spoken to Portis after the fight, he has passed the ball to him eight times so far this season. That makes Portis the second-lowest target of passes from the Montenegrin forward.

However, the 22-year-old did connect on the one field goal attempt he has taken after a pass from the player who he once gave a concussion.

Mirotic, meanwhile, is shooting 4-of-7 (57.1 percent) so far this season after receiving passes from the person who forced him to miss nearly the entire first quarter of the season.