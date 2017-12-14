David Griffin on how he became a GM, his time with the Cavaliers, Kyrie Irving's trade request, LeBron James' return and future

On this episode of The HoopsHype Podcast, former Cleveland Cavaliers general manager David Griffin discusses a wide range of topics with Alex Kennedy. They discussed…

1:10: When David fell in love with basketball and decided to pursue a career that kept him around the game.

3:30: David’s path to becoming an NBA general manager.

5:45: Advice for anyone who wants to work in sports management.

8:45: LeBron James‘ decision to return to Cleveland (just weeks after David was named the Cavs’ permanent GM) and how surprised David was.

13:25: The pressure that came with LeBron’s return, since every season became championship or bust.

16:14: The most difficult, time-consuming transaction that he pulled off while with the Cavaliers.

18:18: Whether he was aware of tension between Kyrie Irving and LeBron James, and why Kyrie’s departure was inevitable.

20:45: David’s reaction when he learned that Kevin Durant was signing with the Golden State Warriors.

23:35: The Paul George and Carmelo Anthony trade talks that occurred before he left the Cavaliers.

25:00: David explains his departure from the Cavaliers and how it was a mutual decision.

26:40: Whether David wants to be a general manager again and what factors he’ll consider when weighing opportunities.

28:00: David’s thoughts on LeBron James’ future and upcoming free agency.

29:45: How he’s enjoying his transition to media and hosting a weekly show on Sirius XM NBA Radio every Saturday.

32:40: What David thinks of this year’s rookie class and who has impressed him the most.

33:45: Which star players could come up in trade talks as the deadline approaches.

38:40: The importance of continuity in the NBA.

40:10: The keys to defeating this current Warriors team.

This podcast is brought to you by Freshly and SeatGeek. The promo code for both is HOOPSHYPE.