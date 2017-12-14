David Griffin on how he became a GM, his time with the Cavaliers, Kyrie Irving's trade request, LeBron James' return and future

On this episode of The HoopsHype Podcast, former Cleveland Cavaliers general manager David Griffin discusses a wide range of topics with Alex Kennedy. They discussed…
1:10: When David fell in love with basketball and decided to pursue a career that kept him around the game.
3:30: David’s path to becoming an NBA general manager.
5:45: Advice for anyone who wants to work in sports management.
8:45: LeBron James‘ decision to return to Cleveland (just weeks after David was named the Cavs’ permanent GM) and how surprised David was.
13:25: The pressure that came with LeBron’s return, since every season became championship or bust.
16:14: The most difficult, time-consuming transaction that he pulled off while with the Cavaliers.
18:18: Whether he was aware of tension between Kyrie Irving and LeBron James, and why Kyrie’s departure was inevitable.
20:45: David’s reaction when he learned that Kevin Durant was signing with the Golden State Warriors.
23:35: The Paul George and Carmelo Anthony trade talks that occurred before he left the Cavaliers.
25:00: David explains his departure from the Cavaliers and how it was a mutual decision.
26:40: Whether David wants to be a general manager again and what factors he’ll consider when weighing opportunities.
28:00: David’s thoughts on LeBron James’ future and upcoming free agency.
29:45: How he’s enjoying his transition to media and hosting a weekly show on Sirius XM NBA Radio every Saturday.
32:40: What David thinks of this year’s rookie class and who has impressed him the most.
33:45: Which star players could come up in trade talks as the deadline approaches.
38:40: The importance of continuity in the NBA.
40:10: The keys to defeating this current Warriors team.
This podcast is brought to you by Freshly and SeatGeek. The promo code for both is HOOPSHYPE.
Podcast, Evergreen, Featured, Podcasts, Ben Simmons, Donovan Mitchell, Iman Shumpert, JR Smith, Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, LeBron James, Boston Celtics, Cleveland Cavaliers, Golden State Warriors
Comments