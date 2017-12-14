Trending stories: NBA trade deadline guide, Paul George's return, Grizzlies' issues and more

NBA trade deadline guide: What moves can each team make? – via espn.com December 13 09:24 AM More than 90 percent of NBA players become eligible to be traded on Friday. What are the big things to watch for each team, and what kind of deals can or should each team make? Shares

Steve Kerr offers condolences over death of Mayor Ed Lee – via mercurynews.com December 14 12:03 AM Warriors coach Steve Kerr opened his post-practice interview with reporters on Wednesday by expressing well wishes to Lee’s family. Shares

LeBron praises Lonzo, sees first-year parallels – via espn.com December 13 12:48 AM LeBron James says he sees parallels between his rookie experience and that of Lakers point guard Lonzo Ball. Shares

Steve Kerr on Roy Moore’s loss: “Decency needs to win out.” – via mercurynews.com December 13 04:14 PM The Warriors’ film session was not all about basketball Wednesday. Instead the team discussed Doug Jones’ stunning upset over Roy Moore in the Alabama Senate race. And after practice, K… Shares

Jones to join Warriors’ G-League club – via amicohoops.net December 13 02:56 PM NBA free agent forward Terrence Jones is signing with the Santa Cruz Warriors of the G League, according to a report from USA Today. Jones, 25, plays both forward spots and has played five NBA seasons. He was drafted by the Houston Rockets with the No. 18 overall pick in 2012. He played in 51… Shares

How LeBron James becomes NBA’s biggest bully when Cavs enter clutch time – via sportingnews.com December 13 11:35 AM The Cavaliers have been feasting on layups and 3-pointers in crunch time this season, and it all begins with LeBron James turning himself into the biggest bully in the NBA. Shares