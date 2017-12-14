Trending stories: NBA trade deadline guide, Paul George's return, Grizzlies' issues and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
How Pacers fans fell in and out of love with Paul George – via sbnation.com
December 13 04:43 PM
Why is it hard for Pacers fans to get over how the Paul George era ended? Because they went through a lot together.
December 13 11:22 AM
Zach Lowe talks to Marc Gasol and takes stock of a Memphis team with two aging stars and no clear path forward.
NBA trade deadline guide: What moves can each team make? – via espn.com
December 13 09:24 AM
More than 90 percent of NBA players become eligible to be traded on Friday. What are the big things to watch for each team, and what kind of deals can or should each team make?
Steve Kerr offers condolences over death of Mayor Ed Lee – via mercurynews.com
December 14 12:03 AM
Warriors coach Steve Kerr opened his post-practice interview with reporters on Wednesday by expressing well wishes to Lee’s family.
LeBron praises Lonzo, sees first-year parallels – via espn.com
December 13 12:48 AM
LeBron James says he sees parallels between his rookie experience and that of Lakers point guard Lonzo Ball.
Steve Kerr says he’d be “shocked” if Draymond Green plays Thursday – via mercurynews.com
December 13 03:49 PM
Draymond Green (sore shoulder), Nick Young (concussion) and Stephen Curry (sprained right ankle) did not practice Wednesday. Zaza Pachulia (sore shoulder) practiced, but Warriors’ coach Steve…
Steve Kerr on Roy Moore’s loss: “Decency needs to win out.” – via mercurynews.com
December 13 04:14 PM
The Warriors’ film session was not all about basketball Wednesday. Instead the team discussed Doug Jones’ stunning upset over Roy Moore in the Alabama Senate race. And after practice, K…
Kobe Bryant Exclusive: Q&A On Media, Lakers’ Julius Randle, Jordan Clarkson, Kyle Kuzma, Oscar Buzz, And More – Lakers Nation – via lakersnation.com
December 13 03:00 PM
Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant discussed his perception of the media, Oscar buzz, Jordan Clarkson, Julius Randle, and more in an exclusive interview.
Jones to join Warriors’ G-League club – via amicohoops.net
December 13 02:56 PM
NBA free agent forward Terrence Jones is signing with the Santa Cruz Warriors of the G League, according to a report from USA Today. Jones, 25, plays both forward spots and has played five NBA seasons. He was drafted by the Houston Rockets with the No. 18 overall pick in 2012. He played in 51…
How LeBron James becomes NBA’s biggest bully when Cavs enter clutch time – via sportingnews.com
December 13 11:35 AM
The Cavaliers have been feasting on layups and 3-pointers in crunch time this season, and it all begins with LeBron James turning himself into the biggest bully in the NBA.
Miami Heat at 30: Ira Winderman’s Top 10 small forwards in franchise history – via sun-sentinel.com
December 13 10:38 AM
With the Miami Heat celebrating their 30th anniversary, here’s a look at the franchise’s Top 10 small forwards of all-time
Welcome to the Neverending Basketball Association – via sbnation.com
December 12 10:12 AM
While the NFL flounders, the NBA quietly, persistently infiltrated our lives to become year-long entertainment.
The NBA’s testing ground is giving Twitch streamers a chance to become sports commentators – via washingtonpost.com
December 13 10:30 AM
The streaming giant begin broadcasting NBA G League games beginning Dec. 15 and will allow users to broadcast the matchups while providing their own play-by-play or commentary.
