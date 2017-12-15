Cavs are 'way off' on potential trades for Marc Gasol or DeAndre Jordan

The Cleveland Cavaliers have an interesting question to answer before the upcoming 2018 NBA Trade Deadline. Do they add any more pieces?

Cavs keeping Nets' pick as backup plan for 'LeBron stuff,' SN sources say https://t.co/MTQHhzm7cG — Sean Deveney (@SeanDeveney) December 15, 2017

Even though previous rumors mentioned Cleveland would be interested in trading for DeAndre Jordan in exchange for Tristan Thompson and the draft pick they have from the Brooklyn Nets, Sean Deveney reports that we should not expect a deal from Cleveland for either Jordan or Marc Gasol anytime soon (via Sporting News):

“Cleveland has been linked to the Clippers’ DeAndre Jordan and Memphis’ Marc Gasol, but one source said any such deal is still a way off. The primary bait the Cavaliers could offer would be center Tristan Thompson, who has been dealing with a calf injury and has lost his spot as a starter.”

According to Deveney, the front office in Cleveland has been “unwilling to part” with the Brooklyn draft pick that they received from Boston in the trade for Kyrie Irving.

Deveney has talked with rival executives who believe the Cavs are holding onto this as a backup in case LeBron James and/or Isaiah Thomas leave as free agents in the offseason.

While the report mentions that they are not taking offers for the pick, it’s also worth considering how long they will stick to this plan.

“One league executive raised the notion that the Cavaliers’ reticence is a smokescreen, hoping to drive up the value of the pick by declaring it untouchable and betting that, eventually, the Nets will slide back in the standings and the pick will land in the top five. But the trade deadline is just six weeks away.”

It’s also possible the players in Cleveland would want no part of playing with Gasol after his rocky relationship with his former coach David Fizdale.

David Fizdale has coached LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and Ty Lue. He was an assistant with Larry Drew, associate head coach of the #Cavs, with the Hawks: https://t.co/cGKvH2cthA #AllForOne #GrindCity pic.twitter.com/ShXY4WJHJw — Bryan Kalbrosky (@BryanKalbrosky) November 27, 2017

James and Dwyane Wade were both close with Fizdale when they played for the Miami Heat.

Fizdale, who was fired from his gig in Memphis shortly after a dispute with Gasol, was also an assistant for Ty Lue when the Cleveland head coach was still a player in the league.

As we approach the trade deadline, the front office could always change their mind. But as of now, don’t expect Jordan or Gasol on the Cavaliers.