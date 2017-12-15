Pelicans' E'Twaun Moore is on fire when shooting three-pointers

New Orleans Pelicans wing E’Twaun Moore has become an elite shooter from long-range and has been especially dominant so far this month.

E'Twaun Moore in December:

8 games

19.6 PPG

3.3 RPG

2.4 APG

63.3 FG%

67.4 3PT% — Will Guillory (@WillGuillory) December 14, 2017

His three-point accuracy (67.4 percent) is the best in the league among those who have taken at least seven attempts this month. His overall accuracy (63.3 percent) is the best among all guards who have taken at least 20 field goals in December.

When considering advanced statistics, Moore looks even more impressive. His effective field goal percentage (78.1 percent) is an NBA-best among players who have played four games since the turn of the calendar.

But his success has not just been a recent trend over the last eight games. This season, Moore is shooting 46.7 percent on catch-and-shoot attempts from long range, which ranks No. 3 overall behind just Klay Thompson and Kyle Korver among players with as many of those shots.

There are 51 NBA players that have made 50+ 3-pointers this season. Of those 51, only 5 have a 3PT% of .450 or greater. They are: 1. Klay Thompson – 101 (47.4%)

2. Joe Ingles – 73 (45.6%)

3. E'Twaun Moore – 57 (48.3%)

4. Darius Miller – 56 (45.9%)

5. Buddy Hield – 52 (46.0%) — Brian Witt (@Wittnessed) December 15, 2017

He has the most three-pointers made from the left corner (19) and is the most accurate among those who have taken at least 16 attempts from that area.

His remarkably strong effective field goal percentage matched with a low usage rate has been integral for the Pelicans. According to Basketball-Reference, there are just four qualified players who have ever finished a season with an effective field goal percentage as high as this with such a low usage rate. These players are Kyle Korver, Brent Barry, Steve Kerr and Tim Legler.

While his recent hot streak is likely not sustainable, it’s still worth noting that it’s been more than just a strong eight games for Moore. He has become one of New Orleans’ the most important players.