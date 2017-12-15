Timberwolves' Jamal Crawford was not told he would play so few minutes

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Jamal Crawford signed with the team during the summer after spending his past few seasons with the Los Angeles Clippers. However, it sounds like his lack of playing time in Minnesota came as a bit of a surprise.

Jamal Crawford just talked about the challenge of being productive in shorter minutes. Said all of the discussions he had w/Wolves this summer, none included 17 minutes per game. — Jon Krawczynski (@JonKrawczynski) December 15, 2017

Crawford, who has played 17 years in the league, is averaging just 17.7 minutes per game for the Timberwolves. Just last season, the three-time Sixth Man of the Year winner averaged 26.3 minutes a night for the Clippers.

However, Crawford recently told a reporter he was not concerned about this trend (via The Athletic):

“It’s not about me at all. As long as we’re trending the right direction and winning, the rest, hopefully, will work itself out. Try to get wins along the way.”

Still, this is a major dip in playing time for him — it’s the least he has appeared on the court per game since he was a rookie during the 2000-01 campaign.

He is averaging 4.3 assists per 36 minutes, which is a better mark than any of his efforts in Los Angeles. Crawford is also averaging 18.2 points per 36 minutes, which is impressive for a 37-year-old.