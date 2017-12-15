Trending stories: LeBron's free agency, Dirk Nowitzki and more

LeBron mum on his postgame chat with Lonzo – via espn.com December 15 02:21 AM LeBron James and Lonzo Ball both declined to reveal what was said during their brief chat after the Cavs’ 121-112 win over the Lakers, though Ball was quick to praise James as “the best player in the world right now” after their much anticipated meeting. Shares

N.B.A. Gives Referee Monty McCutchen New Job in League Office – via nytimes.com December 14 11:19 PM As vice president, head of referee development and training, he will mentor and coach referees from the N.B.A., N.B.A. G League and the W.N.B.A. Shares

At ESPN, the problems for women run deep – The Boston Globe – via bostonglobe.com December 14 05:03 PM Current and former ESPN employees say an entrenched locker room culture puts women at a serious disadvantage in the male-dominated world of sports media. Shares

With two players injured, Heat remains shorthanded but help’s on the way – via miamiherald.com December 14 06:24 PM Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said both Hassan Whiteside (knee) and Justise Winslow (knee) will not travel to Charlotte when Miami takes on the Hornets on Friday night. Shares