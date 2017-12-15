USA Today Sports

Trending stories: LeBron's free agency, Dirk Nowitzki and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!

December 14 09:28 AM
LeBron James welcomes the Lakers to Cleveland on Thursday night. Is he taking the court against his future teammates, or will “LeBron to L.A.” remain the stuff of Hollywood fiction?

December 14 11:59 AM
Toronto looks different this season thanks to a new system and the emergence of several young players

December 12 09:17 AM
Joel Embiid has turned the Sixers’ famed process into performance art, and everyone is feeling merry and bright — for now.

December 15 02:21 AM
LeBron James and Lonzo Ball both declined to reveal what was said during their brief chat after the Cavs’ 121-112 win over the Lakers, though Ball was quick to praise James as “the best player in the world right now” after their much anticipated meeting.

December 14 11:19 PM
As vice president, head of referee development and training, he will mentor and coach referees from the N.B.A., N.B.A. G League and the W.N.B.A.

December 14 04:36 PM

December 14 06:50 PM
The jersey retirement ceremony is scheduled for Feb. 15 when Washington hosts Utah at Alaska Airlines Arena.

December 14 05:03 PM
Current and former ESPN employees say an entrenched locker room culture puts women at a serious disadvantage in the male-dominated world of sports media.

December 14 06:24 PM
Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said both Hassan Whiteside (knee) and Justise Winslow (knee) will not travel to Charlotte when Miami takes on the Hornets on Friday night.

December 14 05:49 PM
SAN FRANCISCO — Losing is no fun for Dirk Nowitzki. But waking up and going to the gym still is.Razzing teammates in the locker room? Still…

December 14 10:56 AM

Kobe Bryant will join the likes of Wilt Chamberlain, Jerry West, Elgin Baylor, Magic Johnson and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar when the Lakers retire his No. 8 and No. 24 jerseys on Monday. This

