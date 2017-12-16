Rudy Gobert expected to miss next month, which is poor timing for Jazz

Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert may miss another month after he was diagnosed with a sprained PCL in his left knee as well as a bone bruise.

Sources: Utah Jazz star Rudy Gobert has been diagnosed with a sprained PCL in his left knee and bone bruise in tibia, expected to be sidelined for one month. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 16, 2017

Gobert has played 18 of the 29 games for Utah so far this season and will be forced to miss even more moving forward. He is expected to be re-evaluated in another “few weeks” for Utah. Unfortunately for the Jazz, they are facing a remarkably tough stretch of their schedule.

While they defeated the Celtics in the game Gobert was injured on Friday night, it won’t get any easier.

They play the Cavaliers (Dec. 16), Rockets (Dec. 18), Thunder (Dec. 20), Spurs (Dec. 21), Thunder (Dec. 23), Nuggets (Dec. 26), Warriors (Dec. 27) and then the Cavs again (Dec. 30) to finish the calendar year.

If the postseason were to begin this evening, all of those aforementioned teams would be in the playoffs. All but one of their next eight games are against teams that rank Top 10 in overall net rating so far this season.

It’s worth mentioning that Utah’s Derrick Favors and the rest of the squad filled in well last time Gobert missed time.

However, without Gobert, the Jazz will miss a player who is integral to their defensive identity.