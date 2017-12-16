Trending stories: Marc Gasol's frustration, Ben Simmons, Kawhi Leonard and more

USA Today Sports

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!

December 15 07:49 PM
The Lakers’ Kentavious Caldwell-Pope missed Thursday night’s loss at Cleveland in order to comply with a legal matter stemming from a March arrest that could cause him to miss additional games, his attorney said.

December 15 10:43 AM
The inside (and Down Under) story of how Ben Simmons became the NBA’s best rookie since LeBron James.

December 15 02:02 PM
The Knicks star’s status for Saturday’s game remains unclear.

December 15 10:30 PM
The Spurs’ two recovering starters aren’t expected to play Saturday in Dallas.

December 15 09:44 PM
Miami won a night that its starting backcourt against struggled.

December 15 01:43 PM
LeBron James said after the game, “it’s none of y’all business,” when asked about the conversation.

December 15 04:59 PM
Cavaliers center Tristan Thompson is expected to be able to play against Utah after his late scratch before Thursday’s win over the Lakers, a source told cleveland.com.

December 15 12:54 PM
Klay Thompson did not show too much excitement over his performance in Thursday’s game. He was saving it for a certain somebody when he got home.

December 15 10:38 AM
Here are five observations from the Warriors’ 112-97 win over the Mavericks on Thursday night in…

December 15 11:37 AM
The Cavs are unwilling to part ways with the draft pick they received in the Kyrie Irving trade, league executives tell SN’s Sean Deveney, even as Brooklyn’s success has brought down its value.

December 15 08:47 AM
Pick-and-Pop muses on Marc Gasol frustration on a Grizzlies team without direction. Plus: Andrew Harrison’s hustle, Ben McLemore big miss and more.

