Trending stories: Marc Gasol's frustration, Ben Simmons, Kawhi Leonard and more

Caldwell-Pope missed game over legal matter – via espn.com
December 15 07:49 PM
The Lakers’ Kentavious Caldwell-Pope missed Thursday night’s loss at Cleveland in order to comply with a legal matter stemming from a March arrest that could cause him to miss additional games, his attorney said.
The secret behind Ben Simmons’ dominance – via espn.com
December 15 10:43 AM
The inside (and Down Under) story of how Ben Simmons became the NBA’s best rookie since LeBron James.
Porzingis expects fans will show Carmelo love – via newsday.com
December 15 02:02 PM
The Knicks star’s status for Saturday’s game remains unclear.
No back-to-backs for Parker, Leonard for now – via expressnews.com
December 15 10:30 PM
The Spurs’ two recovering starters aren’t expected to play Saturday in Dallas.
Miami Heat survives late Hornets run to beat Charlotte – via miamiherald.com
December 15 09:44 PM
Miami won a night that its starting backcourt against struggled.
LeBron James’ postgame message to Lonzo Ball uncovered – via cleveland.com
December 15 01:43 PM
LeBron James said after the game, “it’s none of y’all business,” when asked about the conversation.
Source: Tristan Thompson should be able to play for Cavaliers Saturday – via cleveland.com
December 15 04:59 PM
Cavaliers center Tristan Thompson is expected to be able to play against Utah after his late scratch before Thursday’s win over the Lakers, a source told cleveland.com.
Klay Thompson celebrates with his dog after Warriors’ win – via mercurynews.com
December 15 12:54 PM
Klay Thompson did not show too much excitement over his performance in Thursday’s game. He was saving it for a certain somebody when he got home.
Five observations from the Warriors’ 112-97 win over the… – via theathletic.com
December 15 10:38 AM
Here are five observations from the Warriors’ 112-97 win over the Mavericks on Thursday night in…
Cavs keeping Nets’ pick as backup plan for ‘LeBron stuff,’ SN sources say – via sportingnews.com
December 15 11:37 AM
The Cavs are unwilling to part ways with the draft pick they received in the Kyrie Irving trade, league executives tell SN’s Sean Deveney, even as Brooklyn’s success has brought down its value.
Grizzlies: Marc Gasol’s frustration has been the signature image in a wayward season – via commercialappeal.com
December 15 08:47 AM
Pick-and-Pop muses on Marc Gasol frustration on a Grizzlies team without direction. Plus: Andrew Harrison’s hustle, Ben McLemore big miss and more.
