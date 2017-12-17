USA Today Sports

Trending stories: Rudy Gobert's injury, LeBron James, Kobe Bryant and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!

December 16 05:07 PM
Zach Randolph is 36, but he’s leading the Sacramento Kings in scoring, rebounding and minutes played and has been the team’s best player this season.

December 16 04:06 PM
DEC 16, 2017 – NEW YORK – Thunder center Steven Adams will miss Saturday’s game against the New York Knicks, as he’s been placed into the NBA’s concussion protocol.

December 17 01:16 AM
Thunder stars Paul George and Carmelo Anthony got to visit their old locales on the same road trip, with triple overtime in Philadelphia in between.

December 16 04:55 PM
Two days before Kobe Bryant’s jerseys will be retired at halftime during a game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Golden State Warriors, Kevin Durant talked a bit about what Bryant has m…

December 16 12:33 PM
LeBron James used the debate over whether All-Star captains’ picks for rosters should be made public to make it known he was not happy that a hot mic picked up what he said to Lonzo Ball after the Cavs’ win over the Lakers Thursday.

December 16 12:00 PM
Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant discussed the mindset he had as a rookie in his first game against Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls.

December 16 01:25 PM
Rudy Gobert lies on the court after being injured during the first quarter against Boston on Friday night. Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert has been diagnosed with a sprained posterior cruciate ligament in his left knee and a bone bruise in his left tibia, and is expected to be sidelined for approximately

December 16 01:16 PM
Once again the Jazz will be without Rudy Gobert due to injury. How will they fare?

February 06 08:39 PM
Several years ago, an Eastern Conference team made several mid-season trades and the remaining players on the roster were worried that they’d be the next person dealt before the trade deadline. Som…

December 16 11:59 AM
LeBron James tells cleveland.com how he knew he’d be so good this season.

