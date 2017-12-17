Trending stories: Rudy Gobert's injury, LeBron James, Kobe Bryant and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
December 16 05:07 PM
Zach Randolph is 36, but he’s leading the Sacramento Kings in scoring, rebounding and minutes played and has been the team’s best player this season.
Thunder center Steven Adams out (concussion) against Knicks – via newsok.com
December 16 04:06 PM
DEC 16, 2017 – NEW YORK – Thunder center Steven Adams will miss Saturday’s game against the New York Knicks, as he’s been placed into the NBA’s concussion protocol.
Weary Thunder return home after eventful reunion trip – via espn.com
December 17 01:16 AM
Thunder stars Paul George and Carmelo Anthony got to visit their old locales on the same road trip, with triple overtime in Philadelphia in between.
Kevin Durant reveals his favorite Kobe Bryant memory – via mercurynews.com
December 16 04:55 PM
Two days before Kobe Bryant’s jerseys will be retired at halftime during a game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Golden State Warriors, Kevin Durant talked a bit about what Bryant has m…
LeBron James not happy mic caught his words to Lonzo Ball, would be OK with picking All-Star teams on TV – via cleveland.com
December 16 12:33 PM
LeBron James used the debate over whether All-Star captains’ picks for rosters should be made public to make it known he was not happy that a hot mic picked up what he said to Lonzo Ball after the Cavs’ win over the Lakers Thursday.
Lakers News: Kobe Bryant Aimed To ‘Destroy,’ Go For ‘Blood’ In First Matchup With Michael Jordan – Lakers Nation – via lakersnation.com
December 16 12:00 PM
Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant discussed the mindset he had as a rookie in his first game against Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls.
Sources: Jazz center Rudy Gobert to miss a month with left knee injury – via sports.yahoo.com
December 16 01:25 PM
Rudy Gobert lies on the court after being injured during the first quarter against Boston on Friday night. Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert has been diagnosed with a sprained posterior cruciate ligament in his left knee and a bone bruise in his left tibia, and is expected to be sidelined for approximately
Report: Jazz’s Rudy Gobert out one month with sprained knee, bone bruise in tibia – via cbssports.com
December 16 01:16 PM
Once again the Jazz will be without Rudy Gobert due to injury. How will they fare?
NBA players explain what it’s like to be mentioned in trade rumors – via hoopshype.com
February 06 08:39 PM
Several years ago, an Eastern Conference team made several mid-season trades and the remaining players on the roster were worried that they’d be the next person dealt before the trade deadline. Som…
LeBron James knew he’d have MVP-worthy season, says he’s ‘breaking mold’ for next contract – via cleveland.com
December 16 11:59 AM
LeBron James tells cleveland.com how he knew he’d be so good this season.
