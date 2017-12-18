Hornets pulled rookie Malik Monk from rotation due to poor defense

The Charlotte Hornets selected 19-year-old Malik Monk with the No. 11 pick in the 2017 NBA Draft. While healthy, he will get some time off.

Malik Monk has been pulled from Charlotte rotation because of poor defense. Charlotte is 10-19. — Marc Berman (@NYPost_Berman) December 18, 2017

The former college star has struggled to adjust to playing professional defense. As such, he will be benched by head coach Steve Clifford.

Monk spoke about his biggest challenges earlier this season (via Charlotte Observer):

“The speed of the game and everybody is smarter; they know where the open spots are because they’ve been playing a lot longer.”

Opposing players have managed a better shooting percentage when guarded by Monk so far this season.

When he has been on the court for the Hornets, they have allowed 108.8 points per 100 possessions. Charlotte has also been outscored by 15.4 points per 100 possessions, which was the worst out of anyone in their 12-man rotation.

Lineups that have featured Monk tend to have an abysmal defensive rating.

His steal percentage (11.7 percent) and defensive rebound rate (10.6 percent) are the lowest on the squad. He has recorded multiple steals in a game just once in the NBA, which was in the fourth game of his career.

The young guard picked up two fouls in both of his most recent games despite not playing for 10 minutes in either appearance.