NBA rumors podcast: Michael Lee on buyers, sellers, Paul George, DeMarcus Cousins, DeAndre Jordan, Marc Gasol, LeBron James...

Every Monday, The HoopsHype Podcast will post a special NBA Rumor Roundup episode that features a reporter breaking down the latest rumors from around the league. This week, Michael Lee of Yahoo! Sports joined Alex Kennedy to discuss…

1:30: The latest on Paul George and the Oklahoma City Thunder. Will the Thunder keep George past the Feb. 8 trade deadline or will they move him?

4:20: If George does decide to leave Oklahoma City, are the Los Angeles Lakers still considered the favorite to sign him?

6:10: What the New Orleans Pelicans should do when it comes to Anthony Davis and DeMarcus Cousins (who is an unrestricted free agent in July).

9:25: Will the Los Angeles Clippers consider trading DeAndre Jordan and, if so, what kind of pieces would they want in return? Will LA also look to move some of their other veterans like Lou Williams?

16:08: The Marc Gasol trade buzz quieted down after the Memphis Grizzlies fired David Fizdale, but is he still available?

18:20: The Cleveland Cavaliers have been linked to a number of these players. Will the Cavs trade the Brooklyn Nets’ first-round pick and go all-in on this season, or will they keep the pick as insurance in case LeBron James and/or Isaiah Thomas decide to leave this summer?

22:30: Predictions about where LeBron James will be playing next season.

28:00: The signs that seem to point to LeBron James wanting to join the Los Angeles Lakers.

32:05: Teams that are sellers as the trade deadline approaches.

38:35: Teams that are buyers as the trade deadline approaches.