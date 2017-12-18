Nuggets' Trey Lyles is the most improved shooter in the NBA this year

Trey Lyles, who the Denver Nuggets acquired this offseason, has the most improved field goal percentage in the league so far this season.

Trey Lyles has been on fire from 3 lately. He's got 20 points on 9 shooting poss tonight, 3-3 on 3s. — Nate Duncan (@NateDuncanNBA) December 13, 2017

The 6-foot-10 forward recently went 7-for-7 from the floor against the Detroit Pistons, including three makes from downtown as well. His game has recently evolved to this level of efficiency, considering Lyles shot just 13.8 percent from three-point range in college at Kentucky.

During his last four games with Denver, he is shooting 13-of-19 (68.4 percent) from downtown.

Now that a three-point shot is part of his game, it’s worth mentioning that his field goal percentage on corner threes has been consistent this year with his previous two in the NBA.

Trey Lyles is shooting 49% on 2.2 3FGA per game this season. He's played 24 mpg since Paul Millsap got injured (13 games). — Adam Mares (@Adam_Mares) December 16, 2017

The 22-year-old big man has found his groove on non-corner three-pointers, shooting 20-for-40 (50 percent) while playing for the Nuggets. This is the most accurate among those who have taken as many above-the-break shots from long distance so far this season. Last season, he shot just 43-of-131 (30.5 percent) on this shot type for the Jazz.

He is also shooting 21-of-42 (50 percent) on catch-and-shoot attempts from beyond the arc, which ranks No. 4 in the league among those with as many attempts. This is also an improvement over his rate last season, which was 61-of-184 (33.2 percent) while in Utah.

Lyles could become a starting forward of the future for Denver if he shows his recent hot streak is no fluke.