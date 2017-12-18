USA Today Sports

Trending stories: Isaiah Thomas, LeBron James and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!

December 17 10:13 PM
The Warriors will likely rely on Quinn Cook and Patrick McCaw on Monday against the Los Angeles Lakers.

December 17 08:54 PM
Isaiah Thomas averaged 28.9 points per game last season. Cleveland Cavaliers All-Star guard Isaiah Thomas is currently targeting the first week of January to make his season debut from a hip injury, league sources told Yahoo Sports. Thomas was a centerpiece of the Cavaliers’ blockbuster trade that

December 17 06:43 PM
Want Warriors news in your inbox? Sign up for the free DubsDaily newsletter. Nick Young will be able to play against the Lakers in Los Angeles on Monday. Young sustained a concussion in a game last…

October 18 04:59 PM
With all of the attention being paid to the peaceful protests in the NFL, James wanted to do something on opening night to raise awareness himself.

December 17 05:15 PM
Zaza Pachulia talked about his left should injury for the first time after Monday’s practice. Pachulia said he felt “a stretch” in his shoulder during a game against Miami on Dec.…

Ginobili, Spurs do just enough – via expressnews.com

December 17 09:18 AM
The Spurs led for 3.1 seconds Saturday, but it was the right 3.1 seconds

December 17 04:37 PM
Draymond Green remains out with a sore right shoulder, an injury that Warriors’ coach Steve Kerr said wasn’t necessarily caused by anything specific that happened during a game or pract…

December 16 11:01 PM

Stephen Curry was dancing.

He wasn’t full-on groovin’ like you might see pregame, what with the…

December 17 02:56 PM
James Johnson went down with a lower leg injury in the first quarter of the Miami Heat’s win over the L.A. Clippers. An MRI revealed right ankle bursitis.

December 17 02:42 PM
The Warriors recalled Damian Jones from their G-League affiliate, the Santa Cruz Warriors, the team announced Sunday. Jones, a second-year center, has started in 19 games for Santa Cruz, averaging …

