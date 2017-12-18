Trending stories: Isaiah Thomas, LeBron James and more

How Warriors will handle backcourt without Stephen Curry, Shaun Livingston – via mercurynews.com December 17 10:13 PM The Warriors will likely rely on Quinn Cook and Patrick McCaw on Monday against the Los Angeles Lakers. Shares

Sources: Cavs All-Star guard Isaiah Thomas targeting early January for return – via sports.yahoo.com December 17 08:54 PM Isaiah Thomas averaged 28.9 points per game last season. Cleveland Cavaliers All-Star guard Isaiah Thomas is currently targeting the first week of January to make his season debut from a hip injury, league sources told Yahoo Sports. Thomas was a centerpiece of the Cavaliers' blockbuster trade that

Nick Young is cleared to play against Lakers following concussion – via mercurynews.com December 17 06:43 PM Want Warriors news in your inbox? Sign up for the free DubsDaily newsletter. Nick Young will be able to play against the Lakers in Los Angeles on Monday. Young sustained a concussion in a game last…

Zaza Pachulia talks about his left shoulder injury – via mercurynews.com December 17 05:15 PM Zaza Pachulia talked about his left should injury for the first time after Monday's practice. Pachulia said he felt "a stretch" in his shoulder during a game against Miami on Dec.…

Ginobili, Spurs do just enough – via expressnews.com December 17 09:18 AM The Spurs led for 3.1 seconds Saturday, but it was the right 3.1 seconds

Steve Kerr said Draymond Green "is not happy" he's been out – via mercurynews.com December 17 04:37 PM Draymond Green remains out with a sore right shoulder, an injury that Warriors' coach Steve Kerr said wasn't necessarily caused by anything specific that happened during a game or pract…