Trending stories: Isaiah Thomas, LeBron James and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
How Warriors will handle backcourt without Stephen Curry, Shaun Livingston – via mercurynews.com
December 17 10:13 PM
The Warriors will likely rely on Quinn Cook and Patrick McCaw on Monday against the Los Angeles Lakers.
Sources: Cavs All-Star guard Isaiah Thomas targeting early January for return – via sports.yahoo.com
December 17 08:54 PM
Isaiah Thomas averaged 28.9 points per game last season. Cleveland Cavaliers All-Star guard Isaiah Thomas is currently targeting the first week of January to make his season debut from a hip injury, league sources told Yahoo Sports. Thomas was a centerpiece of the Cavaliers’ blockbuster trade that
Nick Young is cleared to play against Lakers following concussion – via mercurynews.com
December 17 06:43 PM
Want Warriors news in your inbox? Sign up for the free DubsDaily newsletter. Nick Young will be able to play against the Lakers in Los Angeles on Monday. Young sustained a concussion in a game last…
LeBron on ‘EQUALITY’ sneakers in opener: ‘I just wanted to keep the conversation going’ – via espn.com
October 18 04:59 PM
With all of the attention being paid to the peaceful protests in the NFL, James wanted to do something on opening night to raise awareness himself.
Zaza Pachulia talks about his left shoulder injury – via mercurynews.com
December 17 05:15 PM
Zaza Pachulia talked about his left should injury for the first time after Monday’s practice. Pachulia said he felt “a stretch” in his shoulder during a game against Miami on Dec.…
Ginobili, Spurs do just enough – via expressnews.com
December 17 09:18 AM
The Spurs led for 3.1 seconds Saturday, but it was the right 3.1 seconds
Steve Kerr said Draymond Green “is not happy” he’s been out – via mercurynews.com
December 17 04:37 PM
Draymond Green remains out with a sore right shoulder, an injury that Warriors’ coach Steve Kerr said wasn’t necessarily caused by anything specific that happened during a game or pract…
Thompson: Despite his injury, Steph Curry is in the holiday… – via theathletic.com
December 16 11:01 PM
Stephen Curry was dancing.
He wasn’t full-on groovin’ like you might see pregame, what with the…
Heat lineup depleted further as James Johnson expected to be out at least a week – via miamiherald.com
December 17 02:56 PM
James Johnson went down with a lower leg injury in the first quarter of the Miami Heat’s win over the L.A. Clippers. An MRI revealed right ankle bursitis.
Warriors recall Damian Jones from Santa Cruz – via mercurynews.com
December 17 02:42 PM
The Warriors recalled Damian Jones from their G-League affiliate, the Santa Cruz Warriors, the team announced Sunday. Jones, a second-year center, has started in 19 games for Santa Cruz, averaging …
