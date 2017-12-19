Kobe Bryant's jersey retirement in pictures

34 shares
By: HoopsHype staff | December 19, 2017
<p>LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 18: Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O'Neal shake hands at halftime after both of Bryant's #8 and #24 Los Angeles Lakers jerseys are retired at Staples Center on December 18, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)</p> <p> </p>
<p>LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 18: Kobe Bryant and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar shshare a moment at halftime after both of Bryant's #8 and #24 Los Angeles Lakers jerseys are retired at Staples Center on December 18, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)</p> <p> </p>
<p>LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 18: Derek Fisher and Kobe Bryant share a moment at halftime after both of Bryant's #8 and #24 Los Angeles Lakers jerseys are retired at Staples Center on December 18, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)</p> <p> </p>
<p>LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 18: Kobe Bryant hugs Allen Iverson at halftime after both of Bryant's #8 and #24 Los Angeles Lakers jerseys are retired at Staples Center on December 18, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)</p> <p> </p>
<p>LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 18: NBA legend Bill Russell shakes hands with Kobe Bryant at halftime after both of Bryant's #8 and #24 Los Angeles Lakers jerseys are retired at Staples Center on December 18, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)</p> <p> </p>
<p>LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 18: (L-R) Earvin 'Magic' Johnson addresses the crowd before Kobe Bryant has his #8 and #24 Los Angeles Lakers jerseys retired at Staples Center on December 18, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)</p> <p> </p>
<p>LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 18: Kobe Bryant smiles at halftime as both his #8 and #24 Los Angeles Lakers jerseys are retired at Staples Center on December 18, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)</p> <p> </p>
<p>LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 18: Kobe Bryant smiles at halftime as both his #8 and #24 Los Angeles Lakers jerseys are retired at Staples Center on December 18, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)</p> <p> </p>
<p>LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 18: Kobe Bryant addresses the crowd at halftime as both his #8 and #24 Los Angeles Lakers jerseys are retired at Staples Center on December 18, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)</p> <p> </p>
<p>LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 18: Kobe Bryant addresses the crowd at halftime as both his #8 and #24 Los Angeles Lakers jerseys are retired at Staples Center on December 18, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)</p> <p> </p>
<p>LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 18: Kobe Bryant addresses the crowd at halftime as both his #8 and #24 Los Angeles Lakers jerseys are retired at Staples Center on December 18, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Maxx Wolfson/Getty Images)</p> <p> </p>
<p>LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 18: Kobe Bryant puts down the microphone after he addresses the crowd at halftime as both his #8 and #24 Los Angeles Lakers jerseys are retired at Staples Center on December 18, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Maxx Wolfson/Getty Images)</p> <p> </p>
<p>LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 18: Kobe Bryant looks up at the rafters at halftime as both his #8 and #24 Los Angeles Lakers jerseys are retired at Staples Center on December 18, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)</p> <p> </p>
<p>LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 18: Kobe Bryant looks up at the rafters at halftime as both his #8 and #24 Los Angeles Lakers jerseys are retired at Staples Center on December 18, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)</p> <p> </p>
<p>LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 18: The #8 and #24 jerseys of Kobe Bryant of the Los Angeles Lakers are retired among the other Lakers legends at Staples Center on December 18, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)</p> <p> </p>
<p>LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 18: Kobe Bryant poses with his family at halftime after both his #8 and #24 Los Angeles Lakers jerseys are retired at Staples Center on December 18, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Maxx Wolfson/Getty Images)</p> <p> </p>
<p>LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 18: Lonzo Ball #2 of the Los Angeles Lakers talks with Kobe Bryant at halftime after both of Bryant's #8 and #24 Los Angeles Lakers jerseys are retired at Staples Center on December 18, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Maxx Wolfson/Getty Images)</p> <p> </p>
