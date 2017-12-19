These NBA legends attended Lakers' jersey retirement for Kobe Bryant

USA Today Sports

The story was all about Kobe Bryant when the Los Angeles Lakers retired two of his jerseys. But the crowd at Staples Center was impressive.

Even though Phil Jackson was not in attendance, his final head coach Byron Scott, as well as longtime general manager Mitch Kupchak, were around at the arena.

Other former teammates and pros such as Derek FisherCaron Butler, Deavon GeorgeRuben PattersonSlava MedvedenkoDJ Mbenga and Ronny Turiaf also joined Bryant at Staples Center.

Here are the most notable players in basketball history who attended the ceremony.

Bill Russell

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

Jerry West

James Worthy

Shaquille O’Neal

Magic Johnson

Elgin Baylor

Allen Iverson

Lamar Odom

