These NBA legends attended Lakers' jersey retirement for Kobe Bryant

The story was all about Kobe Bryant when the Los Angeles Lakers retired two of his jerseys. But the crowd at Staples Center was impressive.
Even though Phil Jackson was not in attendance, his final head coach Byron Scott, as well as longtime general manager Mitch Kupchak, were around at the arena.
Other former teammates and pros such as Derek Fisher, Caron Butler, Deavon George, Ruben Patterson, Slava Medvedenko, DJ Mbenga and Ronny Turiaf also joined Bryant at Staples Center.
Here are the most notable players in basketball history who attended the ceremony.
Bill Russell
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar
Jerry West
James Worthy
Shaquille O’Neal
Magic Johnson
Elgin Baylor
Allen Iverson
Lamar Odom
