These NBA legends attended Lakers' jersey retirement for Kobe Bryant

The story was all about Kobe Bryant when the Los Angeles Lakers retired two of his jerseys. But the crowd at Staples Center was impressive.

Even though Phil Jackson was not in attendance, his final head coach Byron Scott, as well as longtime general manager Mitch Kupchak, were around at the arena.

Other former teammates and pros such as Derek Fisher, Caron Butler, Deavon George, Ruben Patterson, Slava Medvedenko, DJ Mbenga and Ronny Turiaf also joined Bryant at Staples Center.

Here are the most notable players in basketball history who attended the ceremony.

Bill Russell

Kobe and Bill Russell. What a moment. pic.twitter.com/ZUJt5iQuSJ — ESPN (@espn) December 19, 2017

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

Basketball icons in attendance to watch #Ko8be24. Shouts to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Bill Russell 🙌 pic.twitter.com/5nxqPJqqnY — Def Pen Hoops (@DefPenHoops) December 19, 2017

Jerry West

Mitch Kupchak and Jerry West are both here for Kobe Bryant's jersey retirement. — Bill Oram (@billoram) December 19, 2017

James Worthy

Shaquille O’Neal

Magic Johnson

Kobe Bryant catches up with Magic Johnson. pic.twitter.com/48mLtf6bby — Tania Ganguli (@taniaganguli) December 19, 2017

Elgin Baylor

Bill Russell, Allen Iverson, Elgin Baylor and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar also on hand for Kobe's jersey retirement ceremony. — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpearsESPN) December 19, 2017

Allen Iverson

Lamar Odom