Trending stories: Kobe Bryant jersey retirement, Isaiah Thomas and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!

December 18 12:39 PM
Isaiah Thomas’ highly anticipated debut for the Cavaliers will not come before the team’s Christmas matchup with the Warriors, a source tells ESPN.

December 18 10:25 AM
For two decades in the N.B.A., Bryant was almost singular in his intensity. And on Monday night, the numbers he wore — No. 8 and 24 — will be retired.

December 19 12:26 AM
Spurs win Kawhi Leonard’s home debut, but he snaps a long double-digit scoring streak.

December 18 09:47 AM
The Lakers will retire Kobe Bryant’s Nos. 8 and 24 before Monday’s game, and to honor the occasion we compiled the 20 moments that best represented the Mamba Mentality.

December 18 08:04 PM
December 18 02:25 PM
Guards Goran Dragic (left elbow) and Dion Waiters (illness) are questionable for Monday night’s game against the Hawks, which in addition to those already unavailable could leave the Miami Heat with only three on the bench against the Atlanta Hawks.

December 18 12:37 PM
The Knicks’ star said he hasn’t had an MRI on his sore left knee.

December 18 12:37 PM
The inside story of how Kobe Bryant went from fearsome, win-at-all costs competitor to Mamba mentor to the NBA’s next wave of superstars.

December 18 03:13 PM
Spurs coach Gregg Popovich began getting the most out LaMarcus Aldridge by just letting him be

December 20 02:08 PM
On Jan. 22, 2006, Kobe Bryant gave the world his Mona Lisa with one of the greatest individual achievements in sports history. Here is the compelling oral history of Bryant’s virtuoso 81-point performance.

December 18 04:16 PM
After a decade of dominance and three titles alongside Shaquille O’Neal, Kobe reinvented himself by switching from No. 8 to No. 24.

December 18 01:58 PM
The NBA TV analyst and ex-Raptors coach doesn’t look back in anger

December 18 12:53 PM
For a long time, even as he struggled with the immediate concerns of getting past the four knee…

