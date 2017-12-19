Trending stories: Kobe Bryant jersey retirement, Isaiah Thomas and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
Source: IT4’s debut not before Warriors tilt – via espn.com
December 18 12:39 PM
Isaiah Thomas’ highly anticipated debut for the Cavaliers will not come before the team’s Christmas matchup with the Warriors, a source tells ESPN.
For Kobe Bryant, a Double Salute, With Two Numbers Headed to the Rafters – via nytimes.com
December 18 10:25 AM
For two decades in the N.B.A., Bryant was almost singular in his intensity. And on Monday night, the numbers he wore — No. 8 and 24 — will be retired.
Spurs can be patient with Leonard’s comeback tour – via expressnews.com
December 19 12:26 AM
Spurs win Kawhi Leonard’s home debut, but he snaps a long double-digit scoring streak.
Mamba Moments: 20 snapshots from 20 years for Kobe Bryant – via sports.yahoo.com
December 18 09:47 AM
The Lakers will retire Kobe Bryant’s Nos. 8 and 24 before Monday’s game, and to honor the occasion we compiled the 20 moments that best represented the Mamba Mentality.
An aerial view of the crowd at the Kobeland. – via espn.com
December 18 08:04 PM
The Heat might be down to the minimum number of players the NBA will allow for Monday’s game – via miamiherald.com
December 18 02:25 PM
Guards Goran Dragic (left elbow) and Dion Waiters (illness) are questionable for Monday night’s game against the Hawks, which in addition to those already unavailable could leave the Miami Heat with only three on the bench against the Atlanta Hawks.
Porzingis a game-time decision vs. Hornets – via newsday.com
December 18 12:37 PM
The Knicks’ star said he hasn’t had an MRI on his sore left knee.
Kobe Bryant’s journey from cold-blooded assassin to NBA Godfather – via sports.yahoo.com
December 18 12:37 PM
The inside story of how Kobe Bryant went from fearsome, win-at-all costs competitor to Mamba mentor to the NBA’s next wave of superstars.
‘You be LaMarcus Aldridge:’ Inside the resurrection of an All-Star – via expressnews.com
December 18 03:13 PM
Spurs coach Gregg Popovich began getting the most out LaMarcus Aldridge by just letting him be
From The Mag: The story of Kobe Bryant’s greatest game – via espn.com
December 20 02:08 PM
On Jan. 22, 2006, Kobe Bryant gave the world his Mona Lisa with one of the greatest individual achievements in sports history. Here is the compelling oral history of Bryant’s virtuoso 81-point performance.
The rebirth of Kobe Bryant – ESPN Video – via espn.com
December 18 04:16 PM
After a decade of dominance and three titles alongside Shaquille O’Neal, Kobe reinvented himself by switching from No. 8 to No. 24.
Sam Mitchell recalls Kobe Bryant’s 81-point game: ‘It was going to happen to someone’ – via cbssports.com
December 18 01:58 PM
The NBA TV analyst and ex-Raptors coach doesn’t look back in anger
Greg Oden finds peace, in a good place after years of… – via theathletic.com
December 18 12:53 PM
For a long time, even as he struggled with the immediate concerns of getting past the four knee…
