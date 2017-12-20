Trending stories: Anthony Davis' future, Damian Lillard, Bar Mitzvah Man and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
Kyle O’Quinn is a hit on the New York bar mitzvah scene – via espn.com
December 19 10:31 AM
Queens native Kyle O’Quinn has been the life of the party at a few area bar mitzvahs and bat mitzvahs: “I did one, did two, and the next thing you know, I was just Bar Mitzvah Man.”
December 19 10:36 AM
The Pelicans’ superstar center has been patient with the franchise’s frequent missteps, but he knows other teams are after him. Now he’s planning to hold New Orleans accountable.
Blazers’ Lillard subjected to slurs by fans – via espn.com
December 19 01:52 PM
Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard was subjected to slurs by fans outside arena in Minnesota.
Cavaliers lose 119-116 to Milwaukee, but you have to admit it was fun – via cleveland.com
December 19 10:39 PM
LeBron James scored 39 points in the loss
Some days off: Cavs’ Wade happy for vet days – via espn.com
December 19 09:47 PM
Dwyane Wade said he’s glad that the Cavs factor in planned rest for the team’s veterans.
Stephen Curry apparently out for Christmas Day rematch between Cavaliers and Warriors – via cleveland.com
December 19 08:36 PM
The Golden State Warriors will apparently be without Stephen Curry on Christmas against the Cavaliers, as the All-Star and two-time MVP continues to recover from a sprained right ankle.
Damian Lillard confronted a fan in Minnesota over alleged anti-gay slurs – via sports.yahoo.com
December 19 04:00 PM
Blazers star Damian Lillard was already upset about how their road game ended against the Timberwolves.
An early look at Kawhi Leonard’s return in 8 plays as the Spurs’ star searches for rhythm – via cbssports.com
December 19 03:44 PM
His jumper’s a little flat, but his body control remains elite and his efficiency is through the roof
Klay Thompson, Kevin Durant respect Kobe Bryant’s business acumen – via mercurynews.com
December 19 02:07 PM
Former Lakers star Kobe Bryant liked that Warriors guard Klay Thompson threw a Gatorade bottle off the press table during a recent press conference.
Terry Rozier, Celtics steal one in Indy – via bostonherald.com
December 19 11:56 AM
INDIANAPOLIS — Al Horford was feeling so good — relieved, too — that he ordered a postgame ride last night.As the Celtics broke from their mosh-pit celebration, Horford jumped on the back of Aron Baynes and demanded a lift to the locker room.“I was the one always getting jumped by one of the guards,” Horford said. “I just saw Baynes there and I said, ‘Hey, take me to the locker room.’ Very emotional, almost surreal. We’re just having fun out there.”
