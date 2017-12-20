Trending stories: Anthony Davis' future, Damian Lillard, Bar Mitzvah Man and more

Stephen Curry apparently out for Christmas Day rematch between Cavaliers and Warriors – via cleveland.com December 19 08:36 PM The Golden State Warriors will apparently be without Stephen Curry on Christmas against the Cavaliers, as the All-Star and two-time MVP continues to recover from a sprained right ankle. Shares

Klay Thompson, Kevin Durant respect Kobe Bryant’s business acumen – via mercurynews.com December 19 02:07 PM Former Lakers star Kobe Bryant liked that Warriors guard Klay Thompson threw a Gatorade bottle off the press table during a recent press conference. Shares