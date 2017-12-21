Jamaal Franklin recorded 58 points, 15 rebounds, 9 assists in China

Former NBA player Jamaal Franklin played an incredible game for the Sichuan Blue Whales in the Chinese Basketball Association.

Former NBAer Jamaal Franklin with losing effort in 118-111 loss. 58 points

15 rebounds

9 assists

2PT: 8/11

3PT: 6/11

FT: 24/29

The 6-foot-5 shooting guard recorded 58 points, 15 rebounds and 9 assists, though his team ended up losing the game.

Franklin, 26, was a second-round pick for the Memphis Grizzlies in the 2013 NBA Draft. The journeyman has now had stints in the NBA, the G League and with several teams in China.

Last month, he had a 44-point, 13-rebound game in which he shot 8-of-14 from long distance. Franklin is averaging 29.9 points and 9.6 rebounds per game, which both rank Top 25 in the league. Last season, he nearly averaged a triple-double.

Should he decide to come back to the United States, his G League rights currently belong to the Long Island Nets.