Kristaps Porzingis' controversial trainer worked with Justin Bieber

New York Knicks star Kristaps Porzingis is working with Carlon Colker –who also trailed Justin Bieber as well as Shaquille O’Neal and others.
In a recent profile, Colker discussed his practice and upcoming plans for Porzingis (via New York Daily News):
“[Colker] peeled back the curtain on the methods – some of which he proudly acknowledges are controversial in his field – of Porzingis’ physical makeover last summer designed to promote lasting health and base power.”
Despite his self-admitted controversy, he has received rave reviews from aforementioned clients.
Bieber used words like “genius” as well as a “physician” and “bodybuilder” to describe Colker. You can watch Porzingis receive instruction from Colker in the offseason training video below.
Colker does not work with the Knicks, but we learned why the doctor might be a bit problematic (via GQ):
“He was the one who declared in 2008 that Jeremy Piven had suffered mercury poisoning as a result of a diet heavy in sushi and ‘Chinese herbs’ —thus allowing the actor to abandon his role in a Broadway revival of Speed-the-Plow. You might recognize his name from multiple lawsuits filed against the manufacturers of weight-loss pills, in which Colker was accused of falsifying data in order to downplay the risks of the drug ephedra.”
The aforementioned weight-loss pills contained a now-illegal substance called ephedra, which was connected to the sudden and unexpected death of former MLB pitcher Steve Bechler.
Given his history of promoting less-than-awesome products, it was obviously concerning when Bieber tweeted that he was using Myo-X. Colker has sold these pills (that allegedly help with muscle gain) for $90 per bottle although the drug has not been approved effective for the market.
Reports mention that a San Diego Superior Court Judge believed Colker was “not credible” and his studies were created “to justify the money” spent by a client.
