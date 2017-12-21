Trending stories: LaVar Ball's league, Enes Kanter, Kelly Olynyk and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
Strength of Kobe’s Character is Guide for Ball, Ingram – via nba.com
December 19 09:30 PM
Toggle navigation
Shares
Why LaVar Ball’s proposed league will fail — if it even happens at all – via sports.yahoo.com
December 20 10:01 PM
The Junior Basketball Association is perhaps the most unnecessary venture since LaVar Ball’s plan to send his kids overseas.
Shares
Olynyk returns to Boston and leads shorthanded Heat in shocking upset of Celtics – via miamiherald.com
December 20 11:13 PM
Behind a career-high 32 points from former Celtic Kelly Olynyk and some gritty and rarely used zone defense, the Heat built a 12-point lead in the second half before Kyrie Irving and company mounted a late comeback.
Shares
How Hill’s big night, Randolph’s milestone help Kings top Nets for back-to-back wins – via sacbee.com
December 20 11:21 PM
George Hill scored a season-high 22 points as the Kings fended off a late rally for a 104-99 win over the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday, December 20, at Barclays Center.
Shares
After adding DeMarcus Cousins to Anthony Davis, Pels still not adding to win column – via sports.yahoo.com
December 20 12:42 PM
New Orleans is 26-30 since the blockbuster trade to acquire Cousins and one thing is obvious: It still needs more help.
Shares
Knicks’ Kanter unfazed by Turkish indictment – via newsday.com
December 20 05:06 PM
GREENBURGH, N.Y. — Enes Kanter is more concerned about the Knicks making the playoffs than he is about the Turkish government trying to jail him.Turkey’s state-run news agency is reporting that prosec
Shares
Stephen Curry does shooting and dribbling drills at shoot around – via mercurynews.com
December 20 02:55 PM
Want Warriors news in your inbox? Sign up for the free DubsDaily newsletter. OAKLAND – Stephen Curry remains sidelined with a sprained right ankle at least until next Tuesday — when he&…
Shares
Waiting for Andrew Wiggins to turn into Superman – via theathletic.com
December 20 02:15 PM
The modern incarnation of the Minnesota Timberwolves began with the audacious acquisition of Andrew…
Shares
December 20 01:47 PM
Comments