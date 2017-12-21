USA Today Sports

Trending stories: LaVar Ball's league, Enes Kanter, Kelly Olynyk and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!

December 19 09:30 PM
December 20 10:01 PM
The Junior Basketball Association is perhaps the most unnecessary venture since LaVar Ball’s plan to send his kids overseas.

December 20 11:13 PM
Behind a career-high 32 points from former Celtic Kelly Olynyk and some gritty and rarely used zone defense, the Heat built a 12-point lead in the second half before Kyrie Irving and company mounted a late comeback.

December 20 11:21 PM
George Hill scored a season-high 22 points as the Kings fended off a late rally for a 104-99 win over the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday, December 20, at Barclays Center.

December 20 12:42 PM
New Orleans is 26-30 since the blockbuster trade to acquire Cousins and one thing is obvious: It still needs more help.

December 20 05:06 PM
GREENBURGH, N.Y. — Enes Kanter is more concerned about the Knicks making the playoffs than he is about the Turkish government trying to jail him.Turkey’s state-run news agency is reporting that prosec

December 20 02:55 PM
Want Warriors news in your inbox? Sign up for the free DubsDaily newsletter. OAKLAND – Stephen Curry remains sidelined with a sprained right ankle at least until next Tuesday — when he&…

December 20 02:15 PM
The modern incarnation of the Minnesota Timberwolves began with the audacious acquisition of Andrew…

December 20 01:47 PM

