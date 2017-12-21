Trending stories: LaVar Ball's league, Enes Kanter, Kelly Olynyk and more

Olynyk returns to Boston and leads shorthanded Heat in shocking upset of Celtics – via miamiherald.com December 20 11:13 PM Behind a career-high 32 points from former Celtic Kelly Olynyk and some gritty and rarely used zone defense, the Heat built a 12-point lead in the second half before Kyrie Irving and company mounted a late comeback. Shares

Knicks’ Kanter unfazed by Turkish indictment – via newsday.com December 20 05:06 PM GREENBURGH, N.Y. — Enes Kanter is more concerned about the Knicks making the playoffs than he is about the Turkish government trying to jail him.Turkey’s state-run news agency is reporting that prosec Shares

Stephen Curry does shooting and dribbling drills at shoot around – via mercurynews.com December 20 02:55 PM Want Warriors news in your inbox? Sign up for the free DubsDaily newsletter. OAKLAND – Stephen Curry remains sidelined with a sprained right ankle at least until next Tuesday — when he&… Shares