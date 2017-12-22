Anthony Morrow seems to be targeting himself to the Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers have played competitive basketball recently and without the rights to their first-round pick, tanking is not helpful.

Some have noticed the roster lacks pure shooters and one fan noticed Anthony Morrow would be a great fit. He apparently agreed, as he retweeted the post from his personal account.

Morrow, 32, is a free agent who most recently played for the Chicago Bulls and Oklahoma City Thunder. He was briefly signed to the Portland Trail Blazers, but did not stick on their roster.

Last season, the forward shot 58.8 percent on possessions off screens. This ranked Top 5 in the NBA among those with as many attempts. He was also an above average spot-up shooter the year prior to that as well.

The Lakers are currently just outside the Bottom 10 in points per possession off screens. As a team, they are below average spot-up shooters and when running iso plays.

Last month, he tweeted that he was available and he wanted someone to call Magic Johnson. If he signed a prorated one-year deal for the minimum, he would not change their future cap flexibility heading into the offseason.