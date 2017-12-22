Bucks must give Tony Snell more opportunities to shoot three-pointers

Milwaukee Bucks forward Tony Snell was not known as an outside shooter when he played for the Chicago Bulls, but that has since changed.

Tony Snell is making 46.6 % of his threes. That is second best in franchise history for a single season. Fellow by the name of Wardell Stephen Curry (The First) holds the club record. https://t.co/USYG0XRjRu — Alex Boeder (@alexboeder) December 22, 2017

Snell, 26, is currently shooting 46.6 percent from downtown so far this season. Alex Boeder notes Milwaukee ought to consider finding him more opportunities (via Bucks.com):

“The Bucks would be wise to find more threes for Snell — he isn’t going to create them by himself off the dribble, and while he ranks fourth in accuracy in the league, he ranks 94th in threes made — but as it is, he is a valuable outlet. The team’s three best frequently-used lineups (according to point differential) each feature Snell.”

Among five-man lineups that have played at least as many minutes together as the most-used tandem for Milwaukee featuring Snell, no team in the NBA has a better three-point percentage than the Bucks.

This means that the five-man combination of Ginnis Antetokounmpo, Eric Bledsoe, John Henson, Khris Middleton and Tony Snell has actually been more accurate than Golden State’s best three-point shooting lineup.

Snell, however, is not a player who will create his own shot, as he has had just two pull-up three-point attempts through 23 games. This isn’t shocking when we examine his usage rate, which is the second-lowest among all players on Milwaukee’s roster.

This means the ball is rarely in his hands. In fact, he has averaged just 28.8 touches per game. Compare that with other key players like Antetokounmpo (86.7 touches), Bledsoe (72.5 touches) or Middleton (68.5).

Top points per possession on spot-up plays (minimum 50 possessions): 1. Kyle Korver: 1.58

2. Tony Snell: 1.476

3. Patty Mills: 1.471

T-4. Cory Joseph: 1.429

T-5. Troy Daniels: 1.429 — Grant Afseth (@GrantAfseth) December 22, 2017

Snell is shooting 55 percent on spot-up plays this season, averaging 1.47 points per possession. This is the best in the NBA among those with at least 50 shot attempts on this play type.

He has also been effective on catch-and-shooting attempts from long distance. Among those with as many attempts, Snell is among the Top 5 most accurate (45.7 percent) in the East. In fact, all but four of his buckets from beyond the arc have been catch-and-shoot attempts.

For someone who has been so impressive as a three-point shooter, it’s rare to see such a low usage rate. If they can find him more shooting opportunities, they can maximize their potential on offense.