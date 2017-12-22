Trending stories: Klay Thompson, Steve Kerr, Isaiah Thomas and more

Beloved broadcaster Enberg dies at age 82 – via espn.com December 22 02:13 AM Dick Enberg, the Hall of Fame broadcaster known for his “Oh my” calls, has died at the age of 82, his family confirmed Thursday night. Shares

Klay Thompson reveals who from the East he'd like on his All-Star team – via mercurynews.com December 21 05:53 PM OAKLAND – Klay Thompson hopes a certain someone from the Eastern Conference will be his All-Star team. "I th…

Cavaliers outlast Bulls 115-112, Warriors next – via cleveland.com December 21 09:27 PM LeBron James scored 34 points and added nine assists in the Cavs' win

Steve Kerr called a team meeting after losing Stephen Curry – via mercurynews.com December 21 05:25 PM OAKLAND – The Warriors have won a season-high 10 games in a row despite being so short-handed. The main reason? Th…

Isaiah Thomas will not play against the Golden State Warriors on Christmas – via cleveland.com December 21 05:38 PM CLEVELAND — Isaiah Thomas won't play on Christmas against the Golden State Warriors, Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue said Thursday. Thomas, a two-time All-Star, has yet to play for the Cavs this season because of right hip injuries suffered last season…