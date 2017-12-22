USA Today Sports

Trending stories: Klay Thompson, Steve Kerr, Isaiah Thomas and more

Trending stories: Klay Thompson, Steve Kerr, Isaiah Thomas and more

Social Media

Trending stories: Klay Thompson, Steve Kerr, Isaiah Thomas and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!

December 21 09:58 AM
Zach Lowe highlights another young Chicago Bull, a masterful Dwyane Wade move, Andrew Wiggins and the winning-ugly Timberwolves, struggling lottery picks, and more.

Shares

December 21 10:29 AM
Here are five observations from the Warriors’ 97-84 win over the Grizzlies at Oracle Arena on…

Shares

December 22 02:13 AM
Dick Enberg, the Hall of Fame broadcaster known for his “Oh my” calls, has died at the age of 82, his family confirmed Thursday night.

Shares

December 21 05:53 PM
Want Warriors news in your inbox? Sign up for the free DubsDaily newsletter. OAKLAND – Klay Thompson hopes a certain someone from the Eastern Conference will be his All-Star team. “I th…

Shares

December 21 09:27 PM
LeBron James scored 34 points and added nine assists in the Cavs’ win

Shares

December 21 09:54 PM
The Memphis guard got in the holiday spirit and made one fan’s day

Shares

December 21 05:25 PM
Want Warriors news in your inbox? Sign up for the free DubsDaily newsletter. OAKLAND – The Warriors have won a season-high 10 games in a row despite being so short-handed. The main reason? Th…

Shares

December 21 05:38 PM
CLEVELAND — Isaiah Thomas won’t play on Christmas against the Golden State Warriors, Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue said Thursday. Thomas, a two-time All-Star, has yet to play for the Cavs this season because of right hip injuries suffered last season…

Shares

December 21 04:07 PM
Draymond Green, who has missed the team’s last four games because of right shoulder soreness, participated in scrimmages at Thursday’s practice.

Shares

December 18 07:37 PM
Bobby Portis scrunched his face into a scowl, flexed his arms as they dangled alongside his body and…

Shares

December 21 10:48 AM
Isaiah Thomas is working toward his debut with the Cavs. Cleveland Cavaliers All-Star guard Isaiah Thomas has taken another step in his comeback and was assigned to the team’s G League affiliate in Canton on Thursday, league sources told Yahoo Sports. The move provides Thomas with his first opportunity

Shares

, Social Media

,

RELATED ARTICLES

Comments

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home