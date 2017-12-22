Trending stories: Klay Thompson, Steve Kerr, Isaiah Thomas and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
Lowe’s 10 things: Let’s get the All-Star draft right – via espn.com
December 21 09:58 AM
Zach Lowe highlights another young Chicago Bull, a masterful Dwyane Wade move, Andrew Wiggins and the winning-ugly Timberwolves, struggling lottery picks, and more.
Five observations from the Warriors’ 97-84 win over the… – via theathletic.com
December 21 10:29 AM
Here are five observations from the Warriors’ 97-84 win over the Grizzlies at Oracle Arena on…
Beloved broadcaster Enberg dies at age 82 – via espn.com
December 22 02:13 AM
Dick Enberg, the Hall of Fame broadcaster known for his “Oh my” calls, has died at the age of 82, his family confirmed Thursday night.
Klay Thompson reveals who from the East he’d like on his All-Star team – via mercurynews.com
December 21 05:53 PM
Want Warriors news in your inbox? Sign up for the free DubsDaily newsletter. OAKLAND – Klay Thompson hopes a certain someone from the Eastern Conference will be his All-Star team. “I th…
Cavaliers outlast Bulls 115-112, Warriors next – via cleveland.com
December 21 09:27 PM
LeBron James scored 34 points and added nine assists in the Cavs’ win
Mike Conley gives Christmas surprise to Grizzlies fan after emotional video – via cbssports.com
December 21 09:54 PM
The Memphis guard got in the holiday spirit and made one fan’s day
Steve Kerr called a team meeting after losing Stephen Curry – via mercurynews.com
December 21 05:25 PM
Want Warriors news in your inbox? Sign up for the free DubsDaily newsletter. OAKLAND – The Warriors have won a season-high 10 games in a row despite being so short-handed. The main reason? Th…
Isaiah Thomas will not play against the Golden State Warriors on Christmas – via cleveland.com
December 21 05:38 PM
CLEVELAND — Isaiah Thomas won’t play on Christmas against the Golden State Warriors, Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue said Thursday. Thomas, a two-time All-Star, has yet to play for the Cavs this season because of right hip injuries suffered last season…
Steve Kerr expects Draymond Green to play Friday – via mercurynews.com
December 21 04:07 PM
Draymond Green, who has missed the team’s last four games because of right shoulder soreness, participated in scrimmages at Thursday’s practice.
Behind an unlikely duo, the Bulls are hitting their stride – via theathletic.com
December 18 07:37 PM
Bobby Portis scrunched his face into a scowl, flexed his arms as they dangled alongside his body and…
Sources: Cavs assign Isaiah Thomas to G League affiliate to prepare for return – via sports.yahoo.com
December 21 10:48 AM
Isaiah Thomas is working toward his debut with the Cavs. Cleveland Cavaliers All-Star guard Isaiah Thomas has taken another step in his comeback and was assigned to the team’s G League affiliate in Canton on Thursday, league sources told Yahoo Sports. The move provides Thomas with his first opportunity
