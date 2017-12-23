Trending stories: Mike James, Damian Lillard and more

USA Today Sports

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!

December 22 10:31 PM
Mike James played 32 games for the Suns. After converting his two-way contract into an NBA deal, the Phoenix Suns are releasing guard Mike James, league sources told Yahoo Sports. James, a 27-year-old point guard, has made a positive impact in his rookie season, averaging 10.4 points, 3.8 assists and

December 22 04:44 AM
LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Lakers ‘ 2017-18 season might be considered an audition for the services of LeBron James , who can leave the Cleveland Cavaliers in July as a free agent…

December 22 10:42 AM
Rule No. 1 when meeting Sarah Kustok: Never, ever, challenge her to a game of one-on-one, especially when the entire Brooklyn Nets roster is watching from the baseline. Just ask the  New York Daily News ‘   Stefan Bondy how that will turn out…

December 22 12:02 PM
Coach Steve Kerr says NBC Sports Bay Area reporter is ‘killing it’ in her first season on the sidelines.

December 22 09:45 AM
Here are the many deals, decisions and questions the Lakers will face as they try to add superstars like LeBron James, Paul George and DeMarcus Cousins.

Short-handed Heat beats Dallas – via miamiherald.com

December 22 10:52 PM
Miami lost Dion Waiters but shot 63.9 percent from the field to overcome the Mavericks.

December 22 09:21 PM
Want Warriors news in your inbox? Sign up for the free DubsDaily newsletter. Hold your Christmas prayers. Stephen Curry, who is recovering from a sprained right ankle, will very likely not play aga…

December 22 09:40 PM
The Blazer’s two-time All-Star will sit the next two games because of a strained right hamstring, but isn’t worried about it being a long-term ailment.

December 22 08:06 PM
Rockets GM Daryl Morey is fixated on Golden State. The Golden State Warriors, not a championship, appear to be the white rabbit Daryl Morey is chasing on the NBA’s greyhound track. Morey isn’t content with what the Houston Rockets have accomplished through the first tri-mester of the NBA season.

December 22 06:26 PM
Dubs Daily: All you need to know before the Warriors take on the Lakers on Friday night

