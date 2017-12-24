Trending stories: Klay Thompson, Nikola Vucevic and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
The #MeToo movement comes to sports, a reckoning long… – via theathletic.com
December 23 10:12 PM
A year ago this month seven of us sat around a table and raised our glasses. We were a formidable…
Shares
Thunder locks down Jazz for fourth-consecutive win – via newsok.com
December 24 01:00 AM
DEC 23, 2017 – By the end of the game, George had the Jazz engulfed in his length. The Thunder scored 20 points off turnovers and surged to its fourth-consecutive win behind stout defense in a 103-89 win at the Vivint Smart Home Arena.
Shares
Klay Thompson says he hopes Draymond Green yells at him again – via mercurynews.com
December 24 12:24 AM
OAKLAND – Klay Thompson walked over to a small group of reporters and muttered something under his breath. “Terrible, terrible, terrible game,” he said, looking at the carpet. Tho…
Shares
Sources: Magic center Nikola Vucevic expected to undergo hand surgery, miss 6 to 8 weeks – via sports.yahoo.com
December 23 08:30 PM
Nikola Vucevic has averaged 17.8 points and 9.6 rebounds for the Magic this season. Orlando Magic center Nikola Vucevic is expected to undergo surgery to repair a fracture in his left hand and be sidelined six to eight weeks, league sources told Yahoo Sports. Vucevic, 27, suffered a break in the first
Shares
Dion Waiters out indefinitely for Heat with sprained left ankle – via sun-sentinel.com
December 23 06:47 PM
Dion Waiters the latest injury concerns for the Miami Heat.
Shares
Barcelona potentially interested in Mike James – via eurohoops.net
December 23 01:27 PM
Comments