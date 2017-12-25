10 things you may not know about Victor Oladipo

1. He recorded a 42-inch vertical leap at the 2013 draft combine.

2. He reportedly refused to work out for the Wizards.

3. Mr. Feathery is one of his nicknames.

4. He played with Jerian Grant and Quinn Cook in high school.

5. He’s a big fan of Harry Potter.

6. His father is from Sierra Leone.

7. His dad wanted him to go to China to study martial arts.

8. He’s been traded twice and both times Domantas Sabonis was part of the deal.

9. He has a song with rapper 2 Chainz responding to Donald Trump comments.

10. He leads his draft class in points per game so far.