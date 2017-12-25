Trending stories: Kevin Durant, Dennis Schroder and more

USA Today Sports

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!

December 24 07:26 PM
The Rockets officially filed a protest of Friday’s game in which a Los Angeles Clippers player should have been disqualified with 3:10 left, a person with knowledge of the protest said Sunday.

December 24 05:07 PM
Though the 2017 Finals was not close on paper, the Cavs nevertheless lament the way they guarded Kevin Durant in at least two of the games.

December 22 08:52 PM
Christmas Day has long been when the NBA showcases its best matchups and marquee players, and this year is no different. The day’s slate features no shortage of rising stars, former MVPs and MVP candidates, and, or course, rivalries.

December 24 01:49 PM
Schroder also hit the game-winning 3-pointer for the Hawks

December 24 03:58 PM
OAKLAND – LeBron James has taken whatever team he's been on to The Finals seven straight seasons. But lucky …

December 24 01:25 PM
There are many reasons why LeBron sits as the best player in the game today

December 23 09:51 PM
Celtics majority owner Wyc Grousbeck said he is “going to ask for an application package and we’ll see what happens.”

