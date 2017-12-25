Trending stories: Kevin Durant, Dennis Schroder and more

On Christmas, Cavaliers regret how they guarded Kevin Durant in 2017 Finals – via cleveland.com December 24 05:07 PM Though the 2017 Finals was not close on paper, the Cavs nevertheless lament the way they guarded Kevin Durant in at least two of the games. Shares

The NBA’s best Christmas Day moments since 2000 – via sports.yahoo.com December 22 08:52 PM Christmas Day has long been when the NBA showcases its best matchups and marquee players, and this year is no different. The day’s slate features no shortage of rising stars, former MVPs and MVP candidates, and, or course, rivalries. Shares