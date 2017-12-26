Piston guard Ish Smith is averaging fastest speed on an NBA court

Detroit Pistons guard Ish Smith is a valuable rotation player and his quickness makes him one of the more unique players in the league.

H/T @austin_drake for this one: #Pistons Ish Smith averages 4.96 mph on the court, fastest in the NBA with a minimum of 10 games played, and fastest since 2013-14 when they began keeping the stat. — Jake Chapman (@JakeChapmanNBA) December 26, 2017

Smith averages 4.96 miles per hour when he is on the court, which is the fastest since the league began tracking this information. He is even quicker on offense at 5.67 miles per hour, which is also the highest in the NBA.

Earlier this season, head coach Stan Van Gundy said he wanted the team to “run” more often. They currently average 1.12 points per possession in transition, which ranks Top 10 in the NBA.

It’s clear that when Smith is on the court, the players around him must keep up. Others (including teammate Reggie Jackson and NBA All-Star Kevin Durant) have called him the fastest player in basketball.

#Pistons Reggie Jackson on Ish Smith: "He's always gonna be the fastest guy on the court." — Aaron Johnson (@AJohnsonNBA) September 26, 2016

The second-fastest among those who have appeared in at least 10 games is teammate Henry Ellenson (5.66 MPH) while Anthony Tolliver (5.19 MPH) is also near the top in the Eastern Conference.

Other players on the Pistons including Tobias Harris, Luke Kennard and Langston Galloway have also showcased their speed for Detroit.

Smith, 29, has an elite skill in the NBA with his blazing speed and it’s an obvious advantage when he is on the floor for the Pistons.