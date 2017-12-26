NBA rumors podcast: ESPN's Marc J. Spears discusses stars who may be traded, Anthony Davis' future, 2018 free agency predictions and more

Every Monday, The HoopsHype Podcast features an NBA insider to help us break down the latest rumors from around the league.

This week, ESPN’s Marc J. Spears discusses stars who may get traded before February 8, free agency predictions, the life of an NBA reporter around the trade deadline and more. Time-stamps are below.

1:25: What we make of Anthony Davis‘ recent comments to ESPN. Is there any scenario where the New Orleans Pelicans consider trading their superstar?

4:00: What the future holds for DeMarcus Cousins since he’s in the final year of his contract.

7:15: Reports have indicated that the Memphis Grizzlies will consider shopping their veterans, specifically Marc Gasol, Mike Conley and Tyreke Evans. Should Memphis blow it up and embrace rebuilding?

9:05: How the “coach killer” label can really hurt a player’s value or how that individual is perceived around the NBA.

11:00: Adrian Wojnarowski reports that the Los Angeles Lakers and Dallas Mavericks have discussed a Julius Randle for Nerlens Noel trade. We discuss the likelihood of this deal happening and whether this would be a fair swap.

16:35: Which teams will be the most active – either as buyers or sellers – as the trade deadline approaches?

19:10: Will the Los Angeles Clippers trade DeAndre Jordan?

23:00: Will the Cleveland Cavaliers trade the Brooklyn Nets’ 2018 first-round pick or hold onto it? And how strong is this upcoming draft class?

26:05: Marc breaks down LeBron James‘ 2018 free agency.

27:50: Marc breaks down Paul George’s 2018 free agency.

30:20: The life of a top NBA reporter at the trade deadline.