Trending stories: Utah's new look, Jordan Bell and more

December 25 02:00 PM
The Jazz have always had a peculiar relationship with their New Orleans-based nickname. For special city-edition uniforms set to debut next month, they’re gambling on something wildly different.
Steve Kerr said Jordan Bell’s key rebound “changed the whole game” – via mercurynews.com
December 25 08:24 PM
OAKLAND – If you had told Jordan Bell over the summer that he'd be starting for the Golden State Warriors in…
After title and Finals MVP, KD on a new mission: ‘Now I have to test my ceiling’ – via sports.yahoo.com
December 25 10:08 PM
Kevin Durant had spoken to his coach late Monday afternoon, informing Steve Kerr he would defend LeBron James in the final moments. Durant has become emboldened to maximize his individual gifts, a season after a sense of validation and security of status came with the Golden State Warriors’ NBA championship
NBA Power Rankings: What’s under the Christmas tree for your favorite team? – via cbssports.com
December 25 11:21 AM
It’s Christmas Day which means every NBA team received a different gift under the tree
How Enes Kanter stole Christmas from both Kristaps Porzingis and Joel Embiid – via cbssports.com
December 25 05:18 PM
The focus was on the two budding stars, but Enes Kanter stole the show on Christmas
Dwyane Wade, Isaiah Thomas, Steve Kerr, Cavaliers’ wives and children: Cleveland-Golden State Christmas rundown – via cleveland.com
December 25 09:25 AM
Cleveland.com Cavs writer Joe Vardon runs down news, notes, and quotes ahead of the Cavs’ Christmas Day rematch with the Warriors
The NBA’s ultimate Christmas wish? Someday surpassing the NFL. – via washingtonpost.com
December 24 02:03 PM
It’s still a long shot but the NBA, surging while the NFL slightly wavers, hopes its Christmas Day slate can perhaps become the basketball equivalent of Thanksgiving football.
Ranking all 24 games in the Warriors-Cavs rivalry – via sbnation.com
December 25 09:45 AM
This great rivalry has featured so many instant classics that are easy to forget.
