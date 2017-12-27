Wayne Ellington has become an elite three-point shooter for the Heat

Wayne Ellington emerged as a key contributor for the Miami Heat. The sharpshooter averaged 10.5 points and made 149 three-pointers, both of which were career-highs. The Heat picked up his option in July, hoping he’d pick up where he left off.

The 30-year-old sharpshooter hasn’t disappointed. In fact, he’s playing even better this season, posting a career-high three-point percentage (43.3 percent) while taking more threes (6.6 per game) than ever before. It’s how he has come to define himself, telling reporters “this is who I am now” in a recent interview.

#KaBoom! Count them! All 97 of @WayneElli22's 👌s this season. FYI: Wayne is currently 4th in the @NBA in total 3's made and No.1 in 3's made per 100 possessions. #NBAAllStar 3-point contest? #WeWantWayne ☔️ pic.twitter.com/t2v2kQr8K4 — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) December 27, 2017

If he did not play off the bench, he would average 4.5 three-pointers made per 36 minutes, which ranks No. 2 in the league. It’s a mark ahead of James Harden (4.2), Stephen Curry (4.0), Klay Thompson (3.6) and other elite shooters from long distance.

Couper Moorhead noted another way Ellington has shined from beyond the arc (via NBA.com):

“Ellington is attempting 14.5 threes per 100 possessions and he’s making 43.3 percent of them. The only player to do that, ever, over the course of an entire season was Curry in his first of two MVP seasons in 2015-16. Curry took nearly twice as many threes a game that year so Ellington isn’t quite on pace to break the record for threes in a season.”

Per 100 possessions, his 6.2 made three-pointers per game would be the most in the NBA.

Wayne Ellington, the human cheat code, leads the NBA in December in 3-pointers made with 48. He's shooting 46% 3FG for the month. pic.twitter.com/ACt9IBBmoq — MAPLE RICKKKKKK 🍁🍆 (@cch1125) December 27, 2017

This month has been particularly good for the 6-foot-4 shooter, as he leads the league in made three-pointers.

Especially on catch-and-shoot attempts, Ellington has an impressive effective field goal percentage (68 percent) for Miami. Among those with four or more catch-and-shoot attempts per game this season, Ellington ranks second in the league for eFG% behind just Cleveland’s Kyle Korver.

The sharpshooter has also made half of his attempts from the right corner (16-of-32), which has become a sweet spot for him. Overall, Ellington is proving he’s one of the most effective three-pointer shooters in the league.