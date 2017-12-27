Trending stories: Stephen Curry, Dion Waiters and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
DeRozan Named East Player Of The Week – via nba.com
December 26 03:25 PM
The National Basketball Association announced Tuesday that DeMar DeRozan has been selected as Eastern Conference Player of the Week for games played Dec. 18-24. This marks the seventh time DeRozan has earned the honour during his nine seasons in Toronto. He was also named East Player of the Week for games played Nov. 13-18 earlier this season.
Is surgery in Dion Waiters’ future? ‘Until I take care of it’ pain will be ‘severe’ – via miamiherald.com
December 26 08:27 PM
Heat guard Dion Waiters, who decided not to have surgery on his troublesome left ankle this summer in part because he was a free agent, said he has to consider surgery after the season a real possibility.
Referees missed three fouls by Kevin Durant against LeBron James in final two minutes – via mercurynews.com
December 26 06:25 PM
OAKLAND – The referees missed three fouls by Kevin Durant and one committed by LeBron James in the final two minut…
Stephen Curry will miss Wednesday’s game against Utah – via mercurynews.com
December 26 06:39 PM
OAKLAND – Stephen Curry, who has been sidelined for three weeks because of a sprained right ankle, will miss Wedne…
Why the slumping Celtics no longer look like the league’s best team – via sports.yahoo.com
December 25 10:57 PM
When the Celtics were the NBA’s feel-good story, surging through a grimace-worthy (and likely) season-ending injury to Gordon Hayward to rattle off 16 straight wins and start the season 22-4? Then came December, a defensive collapse and a return to the kind of mediocrity many feared when Hayward went
LeBron James fouled twice on controversial late-game drive against Warriors, says NBA’s last two minute report – via cleveland.com
December 26 06:02 PM
“He fouled me twice,” James told reporters after the game. “But, whatever. What are you going to do about it?”
After title and Finals MVP, KD on a new mission: ‘Now I have to test my ceiling’ – via sports.yahoo.com
December 25 10:08 PM
Kevin Durant had spoken to his coach late Monday afternoon, informing Steve Kerr he would defend LeBron James in the final moments. Durant has become emboldened to maximize his individual gifts, a season after a sense of validation and security of status came with the Golden State Warriors’ NBA championship
Isaiah Thomas wants you all to know he’s definitely not ‘salty about the trade’ – via sports.yahoo.com
December 26 05:05 PM
Isaiah Thomas is an honest dude. Ask him a question, the Cleveland Cavaliers point guard responds in real talk.
Warriors Amble Back Into the Spotlight and Take Down the Cavaliers – via nytimes.com
December 26 02:28 AM
The Christmas Day showdown was sort of scruffy, with both Stephen Curry and Isaiah Thomas missing. But the result was an apt reminder that the Warriors remain No. 1.
Gary Washburn: Celtics’ lack of focus results in another flawed ending – The Boston Globe – via bostonglobe.com
December 26 01:35 PM
The Celtics blew a 95-90 lead with 6:18 left after they were outscored 21-8 in that final stretch.
December 26 02:00 PM
By John DentonDec. 26, 2017 MIAMI – When the Orlando Magic whipped the rival Miami Heat in the Oct. 18 season-opener for both teams, they featured a deep and versatile starting lineup of Nikola Vucevic, Evan Fournier, Aaron Gordon, Terrence Ross and Elfrid Payton. Across the way, the Heat countered with a formidable starting five of Hassan Whiteside, Dion Waiters, Kelly Olynyk, Goran Dragic and Josh Richardson.
The growing pains of grooming Dennis Smith Jr. – via espn.com
December 26 12:27 PM
The Mavs are banking on rookie Dennis Smith Jr. evolving into the next face of the franchise. Even through a rocky season for Dallas, the 20-year-old couldn’t have a better mentor than 20-year vet Dirk Nowitzki.
Thompson: After this Christmas Day win over LeBron James,… – via theathletic.com
December 25 11:07 PM
Christmas Day is usually the time for the best teams to get serious. Shift up a gear. Make an…
Planet Dubs Podcast: Kevin Durant on his relationship with LeBron James – via mercurynews.com
December 26 11:58 AM
Kevin Durant led his Golden State team to victory on Christmas against the Cleveland Cavaliers in a possible Finals preview, adding another memorable moment to his relationship and rivalry with Cav…
