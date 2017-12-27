Trending stories: Stephen Curry, Dion Waiters and more

DeRozan Named East Player Of The Week – via nba.com December 26 03:25 PM The National Basketball Association announced Tuesday that DeMar DeRozan has been selected as Eastern Conference Player of the Week for games played Dec. 18-24. This marks the seventh time DeRozan has earned the honour during his nine seasons in Toronto. He was also named East Player of the Week for games played Nov. 13-18 earlier this season. Shares

Is surgery in Dion Waiters’ future? ‘Until I take care of it’ pain will be ‘severe’ – via miamiherald.com December 26 08:27 PM Heat guard Dion Waiters, who decided not to have surgery on his troublesome left ankle this summer in part because he was a free agent, said he has to consider surgery after the season a real possibility. Shares

Referees missed three fouls by Kevin Durant against LeBron James in final two minutes – via mercurynews.com December 26 06:25 PM Want Warriors news in your inbox? Sign up for the free DubsDaily newsletter. OAKLAND – The referees missed three fouls by Kevin Durant and one committed by LeBron James in the final two minut… Shares

Stephen Curry will miss Wednesday’s game against Utah – via mercurynews.com December 26 06:39 PM Want Warriors news in your inbox? Sign up for the free DubsDaily newsletter. OAKLAND – Stephen Curry, who has been sidelined for three weeks because of a sprained right ankle, will miss Wedne… Shares

Why the slumping Celtics no longer look like the league’s best team – via sports.yahoo.com December 25 10:57 PM When the Celtics were the NBA’s feel-good story, surging through a grimace-worthy (and likely) season-ending injury to Gordon Hayward to rattle off 16 straight wins and start the season 22-4? Then came December, a defensive collapse and a return to the kind of mediocrity many feared when Hayward went Shares

After title and Finals MVP, KD on a new mission: ‘Now I have to test my ceiling’ – via sports.yahoo.com December 25 10:08 PM Kevin Durant had spoken to his coach late Monday afternoon, informing Steve Kerr he would defend LeBron James in the final moments. Durant has become emboldened to maximize his individual gifts, a season after a sense of validation and security of status came with the Golden State Warriors’ NBA championship Shares

Warriors Amble Back Into the Spotlight and Take Down the Cavaliers – via nytimes.com December 26 02:28 AM The Christmas Day showdown was sort of scruffy, with both Stephen Curry and Isaiah Thomas missing. But the result was an apt reminder that the Warriors remain No. 1. Shares

Magic Potentially Missing Four Opening Night Starters Against Heat – via nba.com December 26 02:00 PM By John DentonDec. 26, 2017 MIAMI – When the Orlando Magic whipped the rival Miami Heat in the Oct. 18 season-opener for both teams, they featured a deep and versatile starting lineup of Nikola Vucevic, Evan Fournier, Aaron Gordon, Terrence Ross and Elfrid Payton. Across the way, the Heat countered with a formidable starting five of Hassan Whiteside, Dion Waiters, Kelly Olynyk, Goran Dragic and Josh Richardson. Shares