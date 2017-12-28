11 things you may not know about Carmelo Anthony

1. He’s the only male player in history with three Olympic gold medals.

2. No one has scored more points than him without winning a ring in the last 25 years.

3. He had a cameo on Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 2.

4. He’s one of only five players to average 20-plus points each of his first 14 seasons in the NBA. The others are Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Michael Jordan, Shaquille O’Neal and LeBron James.

5. LeBron James failed to become the first unanimous MVP in 2013 because a Boston reporter went with Melo instead.

6. He averages 28.4 ppg against the Knicks Which is his best scoring mark against any NBA team.

7. He’s afraid of cats.

8. His favorite shoe growing up was the Jordan II.

9. He’s lost 65.1 percent of the playoff games he’s played.

10. He played a shot putter named Carmela St. Knix on a Saturday Night Live sketch 11. He’s never made an All-NBA 1st Team.