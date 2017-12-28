Trending stories: Nike 'City Edition' NBA jerseys, Donovan Mitchell and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
Nike NBA City Edition Uniform – via news.nike.com
December 27 11:16 AM
A tribute to the fans, these designs highlight each of the 30 NBA franchises’ inimitable personalities and unique hometowns.
Shares
It’s time to take note of Jazz rookie Donovan Mitchell – via espn.com
December 27 11:55 AM
After losing an All-Star in Gordon Hayward, the rebounding Jazz have handed the keys to the offense to their explosive rookie.
Shares
Bucks Introduce “Cream City” City Edition Uniforms – via nba.com
December 27 11:34 AM
MILWAUKEE (December 27, 2017) – The Milwaukee Bucks are introducing their Nike “Cream City” City Edition uniforms, which pay tribute to the city and state the Bucks have called home for 50 seasons. The Bucks will wear their “Cream City” City Edition uniforms 13 times this season – six times at home and seven times on the road – and will make their home debut on Jan. 29 vs. Philadelphia.
Shares
Kevin Durant has Draymond Green’s vote for DPOY award – via mercurynews.com
December 28 03:49 AM
Warriors forward Kevin Durant scored 10 of his team-leading 21 points in the third quarter
Shares
Thunder Buddies: OKC batters Raptors for sixth straight win – via newsok.com
December 28 02:13 AM
DEC 27, 2017 – The Thunder romped the Raptors for a sixth-straight win on Wednesday. Thunder beat writers Erik Horne and Brett Dawson break it down from courtside at The Peake.
Shares
Steve Kerr said Zaza Pachulia will start “vast majority of games” – via mercurynews.com
December 27 10:30 PM
Want Warriors news in your inbox? Sign up for the free DubsDaily newsletter. OAKLAND — In unequivocal terms, Warriors coach Steve Kerr outlined the role moving forward for Warriors center Zaz…
Shares
Sixers’ Markelle Fultz expected to do team activities this week – via philly.com
December 27 07:01 PM
Markelle Fultz has been working out a player-development coach since being cleared to participate in team activities on Dec. 9.
Shares
Steve Kerr on Steph Curry: “He sees the light at the end of the tunnel” – via mercurynews.com
December 27 09:23 PM
Want Warriors news in your inbox? Sign up for the free DubsDaily newsletter. OAKLAND – Stephen Curry, who has been sidelined three weeks because of a sprained right ankle, will definitely scr…
Shares
Brianté Weber embracing opportunity with Rockets – via chron.com
December 27 07:26 PM
BOSTON – There aren’t many positives to be gleaned from the Rockets’ current three-game skid, one that came on the heels of a 14-game winning streak and has seen injuries to Chris Paul and Clint Capela. However these vacancies in the starting lineup along with the absence of Luc Mbah a Moute has afforded coach Mike D’Antoni the opportunity to expand his rotation and see what he has near the end of his bench.
Shares
The mystery of Moe Harkless: Is the Blazers’ wing about to resurface? – via nbcsports.com
December 27 07:28 PM
Maurice Harkless says “I know my stuff will come around. It always does. It’s just a matter of when.”
Shares
LaMelo, LiAngelo Ball Lithuanian jerseys to be for sale in U.S. in early January – via sports.yahoo.com
December 27 06:15 PM
LaMelo, left, and LiAngelo Ball will report to Vytautas Prienai on Jan. 3. The looming arrivals of LaMelo and LiAngelo Ball mean first-division Lithuanian club Vytautas Prienai will soon have their jerseys available for sale in the United States. Vytautas will sell the jerseys exclusively on Amazon
Shares
With Whiteside back, Heat has logjam in power rotation. Why some believe that’s good – via miamiherald.com
December 27 02:05 PM
Hassan Whiteside has played 23 minutes alongside Kelly Olynyk this season and none with rookie Bam Adebayo. Olynyk and Bam Adebayo, meanwhile, are a combined plus-32 in 140 minutes together.
Shares
LeBron James is a wine snob. Just ask him. – via sports.yahoo.com
December 27 05:24 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue arranged for a team tour of Napa Valley on Thursday.
Shares
Grading every Nike ‘City Edition’ NBA jersey from Kingly to F Land – via cbssports.com
December 27 05:22 PM
Nearly ever team has been unveiled, so it’s time to see who’s hot and who’s not
Comments