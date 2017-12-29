Doctor believes Derrick Rose had psychological damage from knee injury

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Derrick Rose was evaluating his NBA future earlier this season. This has been a long problem for the 29-year-old.

Derrick Rose: "…people think I’m depressed because of what I’m going through. It’s the total opposite." https://t.co/BwxgASUCKa — The Undefeated (@TheUndefeated) December 29, 2017

Rose recently told reporters he is not depressed, though he did have to step away from the team while thinking about whether or not he would continue his basketball career.

According to a cognitive neuroscientist who works with various professional basketball teams, the former MVP injured his brain as much as his knee after an ACL tear in 2013.

Dr. Michael Casale discussed the psychological damage Rose suffered after his knee injury (via Bleacher Report):

“His injury must have caused so much mental trauma. The neuroscience part of me comes out and starts to think about, as far as the brain rewiring, it must be so unbelievably impactful to have that one moment change the way you think about yourself and your environment.”

Rose believes “a lot of guys” would have walked away from the game if they had suffered what he went through.

But there is nothing casual about the mental recovery process it takes to get back on the court after serious issues to a basketball player.