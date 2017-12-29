Spurs likely would have drafted Kyle Kuzma if Lakers had not

The success of Los Angeles Lakers rookie Kyle Kuzma has become one of the surprise stories of the season. Did other teams see this coming?

Kuzma’s trainer, on the other team he thought might have drafted Kyle. pic.twitter.com/Mc2pxGBXOK — Andrew Ungvari (@DrewUnga) December 29, 2017

According to an interview with his trainer Clint Parks, both he and Kuzma felt good about his chances of going to the Lakers. However, they also knew if he was not selected at No. 27 or No. 28 overall (both picks were owned by Los Angeles) he could have been drafted by the San Antonio Spurs.

Kuzma, who worked out with San Antonio, has confirmed this as well and spoke about it last month (via NBA.com):

“I had the sense that somebody would take me. I thought I had the best chance going to the Lakers because of the vibe I had from them. But I knew the Spurs liked me as well. I had a workout there and I knew they definitely liked me. I killed that workout and talked to them. And the dialogue with my agent (supported that).”

Gregg Popovich, the head coach of the Spurs, is known to get the most out of his young players. Some had the former Utah star slated to San Antonio in mock drafts. It would have been fascinating to watch his career development under the legendary coach.

For what it’s worth, Kuzma believes the Texas-based burger chain Whataburger “is better” than the beloved Los Angeles stable In-N-Out. Perhaps one day the forward will end up in San Antonio after all.