Trending stories: Nick Young, Jeff Teague and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
NBA Daily: The Top of The 2018 Draft Is Getting Crowded – via basketballinsiders.com
December 28 10:57 AM
The top of the projected 2018 NBA Draft is starting to get interesting, mainly because so many potential draft prospects are having incredibly dominant seasons.
Thompson: A conversation with Nick Young on winning with the… – via theathletic.com
December 28 05:27 PM
Nick Young was trying to hustle out of the locker room after Wednesday night’s win. He thought he…
Sixers blow 18-point lead and lose to Blazers, 114-110 – via philly.com
December 29 01:48 AM
Brett Brown’s team collapsed down the stretch and lost for the 10th time in 12 games.
ASK IRA: Has Heat roster patience proven prudent? – via sun-sentinel.com
December 29 05:46 AM
Have the Miami Heat, Pat Riley and Erik Spoelstra proven prudent by waiting for this 2017-18 Heat roster to come around?
Short-handed again, Spurs hold off Knicks – via expressnews.com
December 29 12:42 AM
With Tony Parker providing the fuel and LaMarcus Aldridge the points, the Spurs routed New York.
Jeff Green has found his role with Cavaliers, aided by league’s evolution toward positionless basketball – via cleveland.com
December 28 04:33 PM
Signed this offseason for the veteran’s minimum after the worst year of his career in Orlando, Jeff Green was given a shot at redemption, originally slated to be LeBron James’ backup
Sources: Teague out indefinitely with sprain – via espn.com
December 28 02:27 PM
Guard Jeff Teague has a sprained left knee and he will be out of the lineup for an indefinite period of time, league sources told ESPN.
Steve Kerr compares Steph Curry to Tim Duncan – via mercurynews.com
December 28 04:54 PM
Want Warriors news in your inbox? Sign up for the free DubsDaily newsletter. OAKLAND – Warriors coach Steve Kerr said that Steph Curry reminds him of Tim Duncan, the retired superstar power f…
Steve Kerr expects Steph Curry to play Saturday if scrimmage goes well – via mercurynews.com
December 28 04:14 PM
Want Warriors news in your inbox? Sign up for the free DubsDaily newsletter. OAKLAND – Steph Curry’s long layover away from the court could be coming to an end this weekend. Curry, who …
Draymond Green: “I felt real good tonight so I danced quite a bit” – via mercurynews.com
December 28 01:02 PM
(If you’re having trouble viewing this gallery or video on a mobile device, click here.) Want Warriors news in your inbox? Sign up for the free DubsDaily newsletter. OAKLAND – Draymond …
How the Raptors learned to evolve to avoid getting left behind – via sports.yahoo.com
December 28 11:40 AM
Toronto has abandoned its throwback, iso-heavy principles and embraced ball movement and launching 3-pointers.
LeBron James’ high assists hide lack of ball movement that’s hurting Cavaliers’ bench – via cleveland.com
December 28 10:51 AM
The Cavs’ bench has struggled the last two games for several reasons.
