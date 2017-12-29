USA Today Sports

Trending stories: Nick Young, Jeff Teague and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!

December 28 10:57 AM
The top of the projected 2018 NBA Draft is starting to get interesting, mainly because so many potential draft prospects are having incredibly dominant seasons.

December 28 05:27 PM
Nick Young was trying to hustle out of the locker room after Wednesday night’s win. He thought he…

December 29 01:48 AM
Brett Brown’s team collapsed down the stretch and lost for the 10th time in 12 games.

December 29 05:46 AM
Have the Miami Heat, Pat Riley and Erik Spoelstra proven prudent by waiting for this 2017-18 Heat roster to come around?

December 29 12:42 AM
With Tony Parker providing the fuel and LaMarcus Aldridge the points, the Spurs routed New York.

December 28 04:33 PM
Signed this offseason for the veteran’s minimum after the worst year of his career in Orlando, Jeff Green was given a shot at redemption, originally slated to be LeBron James’ backup

December 28 02:27 PM
Guard Jeff Teague has a sprained left knee and he will be out of the lineup for an indefinite period of time, league sources told ESPN.

December 28 04:54 PM
Want Warriors news in your inbox? Sign up for the free DubsDaily newsletter. OAKLAND – Warriors coach Steve Kerr said that Steph Curry reminds him of Tim Duncan, the retired superstar power f…

December 28 04:14 PM
Want Warriors news in your inbox? Sign up for the free DubsDaily newsletter. OAKLAND – Steph Curry’s long layover away from the court could be coming to an end this weekend. Curry, who …

December 28 01:02 PM
(If you’re having trouble viewing this gallery or video on a mobile device, click here.) Want Warriors news in your inbox? Sign up for the free DubsDaily newsletter. OAKLAND – Draymond …

December 28 11:40 AM
Toronto has abandoned its throwback, iso-heavy principles and embraced ball movement and launching 3-pointers.

December 28 10:51 AM
The Cavs’ bench has struggled the last two games for several reasons.

